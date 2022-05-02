RANKED: RiverHawks climb into Top 30 rankings

TUCSON, Ariz. - Northeastern State baseball cracked the inside of a national poll for the first time as an NCAA program Monday. The RiverHawks are No. 25 in the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Division II poll, leaping from the first team outside its Top-30 one week ago.
NSU is coming off a series win at Newman, taking two out of three from the Jets, and have run-ruled teams in four of their last six games.
With the cancelation of Tuesday's game at Oklahoma Baptist, the RiverHawks closed its regular season at 34-14 overall and are the No. 2 seed in the MIAA Tournament. This Friday, Northeastern State will host Rogers State for a best-of-three game series in the quarterfinal round at Thomas C. Rousey Memorial Field.
RiverHawks drop MIAA finale: Northeastern State surrendered nine unanswered runs in the late innings and suffered a 9-6 loss at Newman Sunday.
The setback snapped a six-game winning streak for the RiverHawks as they close MIAA play with a 22-11 mark.
Only four of Newman's runs came earned, with the Jets hitting a three-run homer in the sixth to cut the NSU lead in half. The Jets blasted a two-run shot to get within one run in the seventh. Newman continued the rally and loaded the bases, but the RiverHawks' luck didn't fall their way with a two-out strikeout resulting in the tying run to come home on a passed ball.
The dagger for NSU came in the following Newman batter, who cleared the bases with a triple to take a 9-6 lead.
Tucker Dunlap had a two-hit, two-RBI day, with the RiverHawks having eight hits on the day. Most of NSU's offense came in the first two innings, scoring four of their runs.
Newman improved to 23-23 (13-20 MIAA) with the win and prevented the series sweep.
Northeastern State is 34-14 and will close out the regular season with Oklahoma Baptist in Shawnee Tuesday before hosting a best-of-three series Friday in Tahlequah in the opening round of the MIAA Tournament.
NSU grounds Jets: For the second consecutive day, every batter had a hit as the RiverHawks torched Newman 16-5 in seven innings for a series win over the Jets.
Northeastern State closes April 16-1 and has won six consecutive games.
In the second, Matt Kaiser hit his 19th home run of the season, and NSU never looked back, scoring six runs in the fourth and sixth inning.
Blake Freeman homered in the fourth and scored three runs. Blaze Brothers hit a double and triple for a three-RBI afternoon. Kademon Graff cleared the bases with a triple and had three-RBI.
Jonathan Smithey (6-2) threw 90 pitches and went into the seventh inning, striking out six Newman batters.
The Jets scored all their runs in the final two innings and slipped to 23-28-1 (9-16 MIAA).
Northeastern State's win and a Pittsburg State loss clinched the RiverHawks the No. 2 seed in the upcoming MIAA Tournament for the second consecutive year.
The RiverHawks moved to 34-13 on the year and 22-10 MIAA.
