Tahlequah slow pitch softball’s Jayley Ray was announced as a member of the Oklahoma Slow Pitch Softball Coaches Association 2023 Large East All-State Team.
The Tigers’ third baseman was key at the plate and in the field. This season Ray season finished this season with a batting average of .523, a .723 slugging percentage, and a 1.286 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. Ray was second on the Tigers with 46 runners batted in. Ray also added a .962 fielding addition.
Her senior season continued the standard of excellence she had set during her three-year career. Over three seasons Ray put together a career batting average of .515, with 184 hits, 127 runs, and 128 RBI.
Ray was also selected to the Oklahoma Fast Pitch Softball Coaches Association All-State Team and will take part in the Large School All-State Game at 3 p.m. on June 17 at Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond.
The senior will continue her career at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in the fall.
