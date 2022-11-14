Two Tahlequah Diamond Lady Tigers, Jayley Ray and Mikah Vann, were recently named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association 2022 NFCA High School Summer/Fall All-Region team.
A press release from NFCA said the awards honor softball student-athletes from two - Region l and Region ll - of the association's 10 regions with first team and second team selections. NFCA member head coaches from each respective region voted on the teams. All student-athletes - named to either First Team or Second Team - now become eligible for the 2023 MFCA High School All-America squads, which will be voted on and include the 2023 Spring All-Region honorees.
The two regions comprise of high schools from the states of Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, and Oklahoma, who compete in either the fall or summer.
Ray, who recently signed a National Letter-of-Intent to play softball for Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in Miami, Oklahoma, was named NFCA All-Region First Team third base, and joined 11 other Oklahoma players, and two Georgia players, on the First Team. Some of the Oklahoma players were from schools Tahlequah faced throughout the season. Other Oklahoma high schools represented included Washington (two selections), Piedmont (3), Fairland, Dickson, Dewey, Stillwater, and Guthrie.
Vann was named NFCA All-Region Second Team pitcher, and was joined on Second Team by two Georgia players, and nine other Oklahoma girls, representing high schools from Stillwater, Piedmont (2), Skiatook (2), Plainview, Fairland, and Durant (2).
The staff and management of the Tahlequah Daily Press congratulates Ray and Vann for their success, and wishes them "Good Luck" in the All-America voting this spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.