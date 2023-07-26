Last season did not go as expected for the Northeastern State University football team.
The RiverHawks finished the season at 1-10, were without a defensive coordinator in July, and had just 14 upperclassmen. With a recipe like that it makes sense that the RiverHawks are looking to put last season in the rearview mirror and look ahead to this season.
The lack of a defensive coordinator during this time last year affected the defense. Last season NSU allowed teams to score an average of 33.6 points per game.
“Last season was not what we expected as competitors,” said defensive back Johnny Jean. “A new DC came in so everything we learned that [previous] spring we had to just throw that out. Defensively that affected us, but we picked it up during the season. I feel like the defense will be less hesitant and a lot faster this year.”
Jean and the defense knew that going into this season defensive improvement was going to be a priority. This summer the defensive backs from NSU spent their summer working on Defensive Coordinator Mike Lucas’ system.
Since player and coach activities are not allowed during the summer it was up to the defensive players to make that improvement themselves.
“We had defensive guys sacrifice their whole summer, we stayed and put in the work,” said Jean. “We are so close. I believe this year defensively we are coming.”
After seeing his team work throughout the summer, NSU Head Coach J.J. Eckert is excited to see them in action this season.
“I am really excited that we have some guys that are more confident they know they have worked hard and made a lot of strides on the field and the weight room,” said Eckert. “It gives you the chance to be successful.”
"I think the good things that show themselves through the spring are the reps those young guys have had is starting to show.”
It took some time for NSU’s players to get used to Lucas’ system, but there were signs during the end of the season that things were coming together. Even though they struggled to close out games, down the stretch the RiverHawks were putting up competitive showings before whittling away at the end.
“We figured out some things as a football team down the stretch,” said Eckert. “That was encouraging but like anything else that is something you need to take with you into the next season. You have to take those goods and bads and try and improve them or continue to be good. We talked about just finishing.”
A big problem for NSU last year was the lack of upperclassmen leaders. While they had upperclassmen, there were just 14 juniors and seniors last season. This year NSU has over 40 upperclassmen on its roster.
Eckert expects the RiverHawks to have experienced leaders step up this season.
I think the biggest thing it changes is that you have people that have been in those moments. “They know what it takes to be a student-athlete,” said Eckert. “We need to do the little things to win but on the leadership side, it sticks out. When you have that opportunity expectations change. You don’t have to show them how to lead they already know what to do.”
This year the RiverHawks have a deep secondary and Jean expects a lot out of that group after spending the summer working.
“We have a more experienced secondary, we have a lot of older guys and transfers,” said Jean. “I believe Coach Lucas will get us ready. I do a lot of studying myself so I will be ready.”
The RiverHawks report for physicals on Thursday, Aug 3, and start practice on Aug 4. NSU’s first game is at 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 29 at home against Fort Hayes State.
