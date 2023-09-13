Throughout two games in the young season, Tahlequah football is looking to find its offensive identity.
So far the Tigers' offense has been hit or miss. In game one the Tigers lost after putting up over 30 points through the air. In week two, the Tigers could not get the ball going through the air, but some signs of success in the run game with running back Darryn Spahr picking up THS's two touchdowns in week two.
While THS Head Coach Brad Gilbert has seen some signs of offensive success, he wants to see more out of its offense.
"Offensively we just did not put as many drives together as we would like," Gilbert said about THS's week two loss. "We have to be a team that runs the ball better. We have shown signs here and there but have not been consistent. But it really has to do a lot with ourselves."
While the offense needs to get clicking, the defense has to make improvements going against Sallisaw on Friday, Sept. 15 according to Gilbert.
"I think just ourselves, just continuing to emphasize the importance of being physical," Gilbert said. "On defense, we need to tackle better. We did a better job at finding our keys but we need to tackle better still. We still have a lot of young guys out there playing. The game moves really fast for those guys."
Coming into this game, SHS is coming off of a big 45-0 win over Muldrow on the road to improve its record to 1-1. The winning strategy for SHS is playing a more physical game than their foe.
"They are a physical team that likes to run the football," Gilbert said. "They are well coached and well disciplined. They know who they want to become and they are working on it. They had a pretty good win, so they are probably pretty confident coming in."
The Tigers will have an upward battle on defense, as they are going into the second straight week missing a pair of important players. Linebacker Brayden Northington missed last week's game with an undisclosed foot injury that put him in a boot. Another senior linebacker, Mason Watkins, has been out for the first two games with a lower-body injury.
Going into the season, Gilbert knew that those two would be important as a linebacker starting unit that was made of seniors. For now, Gilbert and the Tigers are looking to replace the skill of Watkins and Northington by committee until they can return to the gridiron.
"It has an effect and there is no question about that and the guys that have stepped up and filled those voids have done a good job," Gilbert said. "But you are talking about two starters that have played a lot of football for us. It is a challenge no question, but when we get those two back it will be big for us. I don't think the production can be made up by one guy but by a couple of people."
The loss of Northington also spells a loss for the offensive side of the ball. The tight end/wide receiver has played an important role in the Tigers' passing game. Last season as a junior, Northington caught seven touchdown passes. So far this season, Northington picked up a huge score that stretched over half the field in week one.
As a captain, Northington's on-field leadership will be missed, but in the meantime, the senior is still helping lead on the sidelines.
"That is what is great about Brayden. He is injured but he is still engaged and helping the guys in his position," Gilbert said. "He is engaged that is what makes him a team captain, It is the way he goes about the expectations that he puts on himself."
THS hits the field at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 on the road against Sallisaw.
