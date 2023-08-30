After a long offseason, Tahlequah’s football team is ready to kick off the season on Friday, Sept. 1.
Like all offseason, this year’s revealed something new to THS Head Coach Brad Gilbert. Players have been progressing more than Gilbert expected going into training camp.
“We are right where we wanted to be, we had a view surprise,” Gilbert said. “The development of the offensive line up front is a pleasant surprise. If you look at some of the skill positions, we have had some good weeks back-to-back. I think we have seen a lot of the things we have needed to see.”
Week one marks a rematch from last season’s opener against Sapulpa. The Tigers dropped that game 39-35.
In that game, the Tigers took a lead with roughly a minute left on the clock. Kicking off, all they needed was a defensive stop, but SHS was able to march downfield 70 yards to secure the last-minute win.
“Last year it was a tough one for us. not that we have thought about that a lot, but every year it is a competitive match-up,” Gilbert said.
Going into the game Gilbert knows that the Chieftains are going to put up a tough battle.
“I know this, they are physical on both sides of the ball,” Gilbert said. “They have a bunch of good skill players. They are an explosive offense, and defensively they do a lot of different things.”
The surprising progress from the Tigers offensive line is going to be key in Friday’s game. The Chieftans boast a strong attack on the defensive line and will give a fight to the Tigers’ young offensive line.
“I think it is very important,” Gilbert said. “We are going to have some mistakes upfront. the more cohesive they are as a unit the better offensivley we can be. The better we are up front it gives us a better chance to control the pace of the game.”
Another group that is expected to have a big impact on the Tigers is the wide receiver room.
Brayden Northington, Race Stopp, and Beckett Robinson are just some of the veteran players who are expected to make an impact catching the ball this season for the Tigers.
“[Our passing] has been good, the first scrimmage was a good night for us,” Gilbert said. “We have a lot of guys that can make plays for us. [That room] is very talented and has a lot of ability.”
Defensively the Tigers should be a cohesive unit. With a group of four seniors on the linebacking unit, a strong group of defensive backs, and a defensive line that can hold its own, the Tigers should have one of the stronger defenses in the area.
Gilbert has had a motto when it comes to defense that is key in their game plan.
“Defensively we have a mantra 9-5-9, nine guys within five yards of the ball 90 percent of the time. It has been a part of our program for 11 years now, it is something that people are very familiar with.”
Along with that motto, the Tigers have another motto to guide them through the season.
“Our motto has always been deserve victory, nothing is given,” Gilbert said. “You have to go out and work for something that has value to you. They have a great effort and great attitude.”
During camp the Tigers named this season’s captains. After Braydon Northington was put into the rare class of junior captains last season, he has been re-appointed by his teammates. Playing linebacker, tight end, and wide receiver, the senior is a key piece of the puzzle to the Tigers.
Carter Kelly was the other player named team captain. Kelly joins Northington in the rare air of Tigers to be named captain as a junior. Kelly is a key part of both the offensive and defensive lines.
Both of those guys represent everything that we stand for. Those guys were very deserving of it.
The Tigers kick off the season at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 31 at Sapulpa.
