Throughout the years Skate Jam has shifted from a fundraising event for additions to the skate park but has turned into an event to get people out to the skatepark.
This year’s edition on Sunday, June 25 looks like it could be the biggest yet. It is already shaping up to be the largest in business sponsorships. Skate Jam coordinator David Camden and Avenue Skate Shops Wyley Henson have brought together over 20 sponsors for this year’s event.
“This year we have more sponsorships from the local businesses,” said Camden. “In the years past we always end up with extra products we can use as prizes. This year local businesses have contributed local donations that will allow us to have free drinks, fruit, Gatorade, and all the little extra things that go along with renting the skate park for the event.”
The larger number of sponsors allows a burden to be taken off of Camden’s shoulders. Whatever expense Camden could not get covered by a sponsor would fall to him.
“Having sponsors is nice this year, it is the first time we will not lose money,” said Camden. “That Has been a hindrance in years past and this year I don’t even have to worry about it. I have been skating Tahlequah for over 20 years so to be able to be on the other side and hold the event we always wanted to go to it is very nostalgic and satisfying.”
In recent years, Camden has taken over as the main planner for the event. He says the time and effort are worth it to bring a free event to the skating community.
“Next year if I don’t make phone calls and don’t make the fliers it wouldn’t happen,” said Camden. “Not to toot my own horn it really is just my event that I like to do. I feel like if I don’t do it no one else will.”
Usually, around 100 to 200 people participate in the contest with three different categories. The categories are broken into beginner, intermediate, and advanced. Three skaters will go at one time to help cut down on time. Camden also says this is beneficial for young skaters allowing them to go in a group and not have the spotlight solely on them.
“This helps us get through the crowd faster and allows people to not feel so much spotlight and anxiety for it to be just them,” said Camden. “The jam session format is the most successful and most commonly used.”
Most years Camden and Henson are able to get a professional skater. This year’s pro skater is Daniel Yeager. From Guthrie Oklahoma, the 30-year-old pro is signed to MadriSkateboards. Yeager skates both street style and in a bowl.
In the past skaters from all around the area have traveled to Tahlequah to take part in the event. Skaters come from Texas, Missouri, and of course all around Oklahoma.
“It gives everyone something to look forward to,” said Henson. “It gives the kids something to practice and train towards. Even when I was skating contests always kept the torch lit for the skateboarding community. It also invites our other community to come out and see what we are all about.”
Even if you are not wanting to participate in the event, Camden encourages everyone to come out to the park.
“If you don’t want to compete just come and enjoy the atmosphere,” said Camden. “There will be people to talk to. If you are a fan of the X Games this is the perfect opportunity for you to see it in Tahlequah.”
This year’s event starts at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 25 at the Tahlequah Skate Park.
