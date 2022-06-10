It’s been an offseason of learning and growth for Tahlequah.
The Lady Tigers, who played a pair of games Friday at the Northeastern State University Team Camp, will be starting over at four of the five starting positions in 2022-23 under head coach David Qualls.
Gone are guards Smalls Goudeau, Lydia McAlvain and Tatum Havens, and forward Faith Springwater. Also gone is guard Lily Couch and forward Emily Morrison, who is opting to play volleyball during her senior season.
That’s a lot of productivity and a lot of game experience.
“We’re replacing five seniors that meant a lot to us last year,” Qualls said. “They were five seniors that played since their freshman year. They were on the floor a lot over their careers. Really, you’re putting brand new players out on the floor for the first time in a varsity setting right now. I think they’re ready.”
Tahlequah does return forwards Kori Rainwater and Jadyn Buttery. The duo will be asked to carry the load as juniors.
“You start with those two,” Qualls said. “You go through the summer wondering if they’re ready to break out, be the leaders and be the scorers, and they have been. They’ve been great. I think that Jadyn and Kori are going to really break out onto the scene a lot more this year, especially from a numbers standpoint. They’ve always been good players, and they’ve been playing with some really good players too. This will be their chance to lead, be aggressive and look to score.
Rainwater, who picked up her third college offer Friday from Drury and also has offers from Emporia State and Newman of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association, will give the Lady Tigers more than enough from the inside.
Rainwater averaged nine points and six rebounds as a sophomore. She shot 45.4 percent overall from the floor and led the Lady Tigers with 25 blocked shots.
Buttery gives Tahlequah a lot of options with her versatility. She can play all five positions and can create mismatches with her athleticism and length.
Buttery averaged 7.9 points and 5.2 rebounds last season. She also showed the ability to knock down 3-pointers where she shot 40 percent on 25 attempts. Buttery shot a team-high 53.9 percent overall and was third on the team in both assists (51) and steals (51).
After Rainwater and Buttery there is a lot of inexperience.
Madi Matthews and Talyn Dick are the most seasoned guards returning. Jersey Retzloff, Averi Keys, Natalee Page and Paisley Qualls, who missed all of last season with an injury, will also be in the backcourt.
Dick played in 17 games, while Matthews saw time in 16 games. Matthews was the team’s top perimeter shooter, shooting 50 percent from 3-point territory.
“This will be seven out of eight years now with a new point guard,” Qualls said. “We’ve always had to incorporate a new point guard, and that’s one of the toughest positions to fill. Talyn Dick and Madi Matthews have stepped into those roles after Smalls and Lydia. It’s going to take some time, but they’re going to get there.”
“Talyn has come in and done a good job for us. She’ll continue to grow in that position, and she’s got a chance to be really good for us. She’s a scorer, she can shoot the ball well, and her passing’s improved a lot over the last year.
“Madi is capable of sliding over and handling the ball. She led us in 3-point shooting last year and played a good role for us. She scored off the bench, and she’s going to be one of our primary scorers on the floor.”
The Lady Tigers, who went 22-4 overall and won a Metro Lakes Conference championship where they went unbeaten at 14-0, will be at the Pittsburg State Team Camp next week. They’ve also been playing summer league games at Tulsa Booker T. Washington.
