Recap: Keys tops Hugo, advances to second round of playoffs

Keys scored 43 unanswered points and stunned Hugo, 50-26, Friday in Hugo to win its first playoff game since 2012.
The Cougars, who improve to 4-7 overall under first-year head coach Adam Hass, trailed 26-7 in the first half and 26-14 at halftime.
“Our MO all year has been don’t give up,” Hass said. “We didn’t give up. We came out slow in the first half, and in the second half we were all on board.”
Keys finished with 314 total yards of offense, 264 of that coming on the ground. The Cougars were led by running back Joel Scott, who rushed for 134 yards on 13 carries and had a touchdown run of 36 yards. Running back Colby Nottingham added 77 rushing yards and had TD runs of 26 and six yards, and quarterback Lane Taylor and Colton Combs each had one rushing touchdown.
Taylor completed 7 of 14 passes for 50 yards and had a pair of second-quarter, 12-yard touchdown passes to Garin Barnes and Gage Barnes. Gage Barnes led the Cougars with 24 receiving yards, while Garin Barnes had a team-high three receptions for 15 yards.
Defensively, Keys forced five turnovers and was led by defensive back Cooper Hamilton, who had a team-high nine total tackles and two interceptions. Linebacker Tyler Petree added eight tackles, Austin Davis followed with six tackles, and Taylor, Davis and Gage Barnes had one interception apiece.
Keys will stay on the road Friday where it will take on Cascia Hall in Tulsa. The Cougars suffered a 34-21 loss to Cascia Hall to close out the regular season.
The Cougars took the lead for good at 29-26 on a Nottingham 6-yard scoring run to close out the scoring in the third quarter. Nottingham extended the lead to 36-26 with his second TD run (26 yards) in the fourth quarter. The final two scores came on a Taylor 19-yard run and a Combs’ 4-yard TD run.
“We were more physical in the second half,” Hass said. “We just ran the ball, played hard and came alive in the second half.”
“This is big for the program to get a playoff win,” Hass added. “We’ve been talking about it all year about how we’re going to be a playoff team. Things didn’t go our way a lot this season and we had a lot of hurdles and things like that, but we earned it.”
Cascia Hall, ranked fourth, has won its last seven games and is 8-1 on the season. The lone loss came to Holland Hall in week two.
