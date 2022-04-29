RECORD BREAKERS: NSU bashes Newman, breaks HR mark

Northeastern State continued to slaughter opposing pitching Friday.
The RiverHawks clubbed Newman, 24-10, in the first of a three-game series in Wichita, Kansas, and whacked five home runs to break the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association single-season record.
Tucker Dunlap belted NSU's 103rd homer of the season -- a three-run blast to left field during the fourth inning -- to set the new MIAA mark. The RiverHawks, who had 19 hits as a team, also received a pair of homers from Blaze Brothers, and one each from Matt Kaiser and Collin Klingensmith.
The RiverHawks improved to 33-13 overall and 21-10 in the MIAA. They also won their fifth straight game and moved to 15-1 in the month of April.
Eight different players in the NSU lineup finished with two RBIs or better, and six players had multi-hit games.
Dunlap led the RiverHawks with a game-high four hits, going 4 for 5 at the plate. The first baseman, who was filling in for the injured C.D. White, scored four runs and drove in four others.
Blake Freeman and Kaiser each had three hits, and Brayden Rodden went 2 for 4 with a game-best five runs driven in. Klingensmith and Brothers joined Rodden with two hits, and Brothers knocked in three runs. Brock Reller, Lucas McCain, Kademon Graff, Freeman and Klingensmith drove in two runs apiece.
The RiverHawks, who trailed 2-0 after one complete inning, had a six-run fourth inning to go up 10-6 and had their best offensive output in the seventh with seven runs.
In the seventh, Kaiser homered to left-center field, Graff and Reller each added two-run singles to left, and Rodden brought in the final two runs on a double to left.
Freeman started the scoring in the fourth with a triple to right-center field that brought home Graff. Brothers then followed with his first home run to left to give NSU a 7-4 lead, and Dunlap made it 10-6 with his two-out, three-run homer.
Lee Callison earned the win on the mound in a starting role for the RiverHawks. Callison had nine strikeouts in five innings. Quinten Romero and Davin Pollard saw time in relief.
Northeastern State will take on the Jets (22-22, 12-19) again Saturday in a 3 p.m. start. The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m.
