Lucas McCain hit the RiverHawks' 100th home run of the season to cap a run-rule 19-7 win over Missouri Southern Saturday to complete a three-game sweep of the Lions on Senior Day.
The homer was one of two on the day for the RiverHawks, who banged out 14 hits on the Missouri Southern's pitching. Brock Reller didn't have a ball leave the ballpark, but he went 4-for-5 at the plate with three runs scored.
In his first start at first this season, Tucker Dunlap hit a grand slam in the first and had a six-RBI game. McCain had a three-hit game with four-RBI.
The game was back-and-forth through the early frames, with the Lions getting within one, 6-5, and had the bases loaded with two outs. Quinten Romero would come out of the bullpen and shut down the Southern threat with a five-pitch strikeout.
Romero was credited with the win, his first at NSU on his Senior Day.
Northeastern State would get a run back in the bottom of the fourth, and Southern hit a lead-off homer to start the fifth to make it a one-run ballgame. The RiverHawks blew the lid open by sending ten to the plate in the bottom of the fifth to score six.
Cohen Bell and Dakodah Jones both tossed scoreless frames for NSU out of the pen.
The RiverHawks have won 14 of its last 15 games and improved to 32-13 (20-10 MIAA) with the sweep.
Missouri Southern hit five homers Saturday and fell to 25-20 (15-15 MIAA).
NSU will head next to Wichita, Kan., for its final MIAA series at Newman on Friday.
More honors: Northeastern State's Brock Reller earned his third MIAA Baseball Athlete of the Week Honors Monday, association officials announced.
Reller raked the ball for the RiverHawks in its four games batting 9-for-14 for a .643 average at the plate. He homered four times, and with four regular-season games to play, Reller matched the MIAA single-season mark with 24.
The graduate student slugged 1.500 and drew four walks to give him a .750 on-base percentage.
Reller is the first NSU baseball player to earn three weekly honors from the MIAA in one season, and the program has five overall during its 2022 campaign.
