Sequoyah continued its torrid start in fastpitch softball, adding two more marks to the win column with 16-0 and 19-0 wins over Holland Hall Monday at Sequoyah High School.
Now 11-0 under head coach Jeff Turtle, the Lady Indians received a combined no-hitter from Ashlyn Guinn and Shelby Gregory in the nightcap.
Guinn, in a start, was spotless in two innings of work and registered two strikeouts. Gregory faced three batters in the third inning and had one strikeout.
Behind Guinn and Gregory, the offense scored 12 of its 19 runs in the second inning. Sequoyah finished with 21 hits, led by a perfect 4 for 4 performance from Lana Gass.
Baylee Davis and Carsen McCoy both homered, while McCoy and Ryleigh Clinton each drove in three runs.
Madi Joice and Gregory shut down Holland Hall in Monday's opener in a three-inning no-hitter. Joice recorded five strikeouts in two innings, and Gregory tossed a perfect third inning in relief.
Amiah Galcatcher and Joice had two hits each to pace an offense that produced 12 hits. Smalls Goudeau led with three RBIs, and Reagan Smith, Joice, Shy Stopp and Carrey Folson-Soap followed with two each.
Sequoyah, averaging 14 runs per game, will be at the Rogers State University Festival on Thursday in Claremore.
Lady Indians take third place at Broken Arrow Tournament
Sequoyah stayed unbeaten through Saturday after winning three more games, including a 5-2 third-place game win over Edmond Deer Creek at the Broken Arrow Tournament.
The Lady Indians, who moved to 9-0 on the season under head coach Jeff Turtle, also defeated Skiatook (6-2) and Shawnee (8-1) after going 3-0 in Friday games.
In the victory over Deer Creek, Amiah Galcatcher had a single and home run and knocked in a team-high three runs. Smalls Goudeau and Madi Joice also finished with two hits each. Joice had Sequoyah's other extra-base hit on a double.
From the pitcher's circle, Joice allowed two earned runs on six hits over five innings to pick up the win. She collected six strikeouts and did not issue a walk.
The Lady Indians trailed for just the second time all season when Deer Creek scored a run in the home-half of the first. Sequoyah took the lead for good in the third with three runs and added two more in the fourth.
Ryleigh Clinton led the Lady Indians with three hits against Skiatook. Lexy Keys and Smalls Goudeau had two hits apiece, and Smalls closed with a team-best four RBIs. Keys had a double and Goudeau tripled for Sequoyah's two extra-base hits.
Ashlyn Guinn and Galcatcher both saw time in the pitcher's circle. In a start, Guinn gave up one run on seven hits and had a strikeout across five innings. In relief, Galcatcher allowed one run on one hit in one inning. Galcatcher had one strikeout and walked one.
Sequoyah scored all eight of its runs in the top-half for the first and never looked back against Shawnee.
The Lady Indians, who totaled 12 hits, were led offensively by Joice, who contributed with three hits, including a double. Lana Gass and Goudeau both went 2 for 3 at the plate. Goudeau had two doubles and drove in one run. Clinton and Baylee Davis added doubles, and Keys had a home run and led with two RBIs.
Joice notched the win as the starting pitcher. In four innings, she allowed one earned run on seven hits and struck out six. Galacater, in one inning of relief, gave up one hit and issued one walk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.