REGIONAL CHAMPIONS: Lady Tigers cagers trounce Shawnee; next up, Holland Hall

Leah Matlock | courtesy photo

The Tahlequah Lady Tigers proudly display their Regional Championship trophy, which they snared Feb. 25. Team members include, from left, orange uniforms: Carsyn Gilbert, Kori Rainwater, Talyn Dick, Madi Matthews, Paisley Qualls, and Jersey Retzloff. Black warmup tops: Alayna Stopp, Riley Dotson, Averi Keys, Areli Iglecias, Lauren Stephens, Natalee Page, and Jadyn Buttery. Back: Coaches David Qualls and Charles KnifeChief.