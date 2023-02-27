REGIONAL CHAMPIONS: Lady Tigers cagers trounce Shawnee; next up, Holland Hall

Leah Matlock | courtesy photo

The Tahlequah Lady Tigers proudly display their Regional Championship trophy, which they snared Feb. 25. Team members include, from left, orange uniforms: Carsyn Gilbert, Kori Rainwater, Talyn Dick, Madi Matthews, Paisley Qualls, and Jersey Retzloff. Black warmup tops: Alayna Stopp, Riley Dotson, Averi Keys, Areli Iglecias, Lauren Stephens, Natalee Page, and Jadyn Buttery. Back: Coaches David Qualls and Charles KnifeChief.

The Tahlequah Lady Tigers had lost just two games all season, and going into Regionals, which they hosted, they weren't about to lose another, especially as important as the Regional games, and at home.

They won their first round easily, then faced a tough Shawnee team in the Regional Championship game.

The game was close throughout, but the Lady Tigers were determined, and never let Shawnee close in on them.

They now take their impressive resume into Area, opening at Catoosa, March 2, at 6 p.m., against a talented Holland Hall team.

