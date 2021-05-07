Thirteen individuals across 18 events and three relay teams for Tahlequah earned spots in next week’s Class 5A State Track & Field Meet after top three finishes Friday in a 5A East Regional at Tahlequah High School.
Junior Lily Couch and sophomore Emily Morrison were the stars of the day for the Lady Tigers as they were a part of a combined five championships. The Lady Tigers went on to claim the team title with 177 points.
The Tahlequah boys and girls combined to win nine regional titles.
Couch took first in the 800 and 1600 meter runs, and was a member of the 4x800 meter relay team that took first. She ran a 2:26.14 in the 800 and 5:33.65 in the 1600.
The girls 4x800 relay team, which also consisted of McKenna Hood, Emma Maxwell and Tatum Havens, finished with a time of 10:01.25.
Morrison ran a personal best in the 100 meter hurdles (16.58) and also took top honors in the high jump (5-02.00). She qualified for state in the 300 meter hurdles where she finished third with a 50.17.
The other first place finishes for the Lady Tigers came from Alexa McClure and Abigail Johnson. McClure won the shot put event with a 31-07.50, and Johnson won the pole vault with a school record 8-09.00.
The TIgers, who ended fourth in the team standings, received first place finishes from Eric Burns and the 4x800 meter relay team. Burns ran a 4:46.53 in the 1600 meter run, and the 4x800 relay team (Blaine Jones, Eddie Barnes, Trae Baker and Burns) posted a time of 8:15.18.
Tahlequah had six second place finishes — Hood in the 3200 meter run (12:03.47), Lola Brownfield in the 400 meter run (1:03.76), Havens in the high jump (4-08.00), Burns in the 800 meter run (2:01.57), Barnes in the 400 meter run (52.30), and the girls 4x400 relay team (Brownfield, Stella Aldridge, Kirstyn Kelly and Couch) posted a time of 4:17.44.
Third place finishers for Tahlequah included Baker (2:03.34 in the 800 meter), Baker (4:48.45 in the 1600 meter), Seth Burney (17.75 in the 110 meter hurdles), Anna Kliest (14-09.00 in the long jump), and Breanna Ingram (30-03.00 in the shot put).
Additional qualifiers for the state meet, which will be held Saturday, May 15 at Ardmore High School, will be announced Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.