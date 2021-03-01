Tahlequah captured its fifth consecutive regional tournament championship Saturday, defeating Tulsa Will Rogers, 51-39, at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
The second-ranked Lady Tigers, who improved to 20-2 overall and won their 13th straight game, will advance to play El Reno in a Class 5A Area Tournament championship game Thursday in a 6 p.m. start at the TMAC.
Tahlequah, without starters Faith Springwater and Tatum Havens for a second straight game, are a win away from advancing to the state tournament for a second straight season and for the fourth time in five years under head coach David Qualls.
“I’m proud of the girls,” Qualls said. “It’s special. Anytime you win a regional title you put yourself in a pretty good spot in the area tournament to where you’ve got to win one, or two if you need to, to get to state.”
Junior guard Smalls Goudeau, in her first start of the season since transferring from Sequoyah, paced Tahlequah with 12 points Saturday.
Goudeau, along with freshman forward Kori Rainwater, helped the Lady Tigers jump out to a 21-3 lead in the first quarter. Goudeau had three baskets in an opening 10-1 run, including a steal and layup. Rainwater, who finished with 11 points, had consecutive baskets to give THS an 18-point lead and had eight of her points in the quarter.
“We couldn’t ask for a better start and the energy was great,” Qualls said. “We’ve been looking for a fast start like that because we’ve kind of been slow starting in the last few weeks. We were focused coming out and it showed.
“Smalls came out and did a good job on the press and was impressive in her first start. She got everything going to the basket early, so I think that helped her out. Kori was good early for us also.”
The 18-point point margin in the opening quarter was Tahlequah’s largest of the contest as Rogers stiffened over the remaining 24 minutes. The Lady Ropers, led by Quinea Loves’ game-high 22 points, scored six of the final seven points in the second quarter and got to within 28-17 at halftime following an offensive rebound and basket by Love at the buzzer.
Tahlequah senior guard Kacey Fishinghawk put THS up 33-18 with a basket at the 2:23 mark of the third, but the Lady Ropers closed to within nine points with 5:40 left in the contest after back-to-back baskets from Love that made it 36-27.
Rogers trimmed Tahlequah’s lead to 40-32 with 3:41 remaining after Lydia McAlvain had an offensive rebound, basket and free throw to put the Lady Tigers up by 13 points. Trinea Thomas hit a 3-pointer, and Love followed with a basket to aid Rogers.
Tahlequah responded with a baseline jumper from Emily Morrison and an inside score by Rainwater to go up 44-32, and Rogers never threatened again.
McAlvain ended with nine points, while Fishinghawk added eight. McAlvain went 5 for 5 from the free throw line, and Fishinghawk had Tahlequah’s only two 3-pointers.
El Reno goes into Thursday’s game with a 13-4 mark and has won its last seven games. The Lady Indians were impressive in regional tournament wins over Tulsa Nathan Hale and Bishop Kelley. They opened with a 94-35 win over Hale and defeated Bishop Kelley, 75-38, Saturday to claim a regional title. El Reno’s most notable win during their current seven-game win streak came in a 62-56 overtime win over No. 3 Piedmont on Feb. 2.
“We’re going to have a really, really tough challenge in front of us Thursday night,” Qualls said. “El Reno is talented and they could’ve easily been the No. 1 seed on the west side had they stayed over there.”
The Lady Tigers, who are hosting their first ever area tournament at the TMAC, are 10-1 on their home floor this season, the lone loss coming to Oklahoma City Harding Charter on Dec. 11 in the Tahlequah Invitational.
