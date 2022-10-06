Tahlequah punched its ticket to the Class 5A State Tournament for a sixth consecutive year and recorded its 30th win of the season in the process Thursday, defeating Sapulpa, 12-4, in a Class 5A East Regional Tournament championship game in Tahlequah.
The Lady Tigers, who improved to 30-9 overall under head coach Chris Ray, swept through the regional. They started with consecutive 16-0 shutout wins over Tulsa Hale and Sapulpa Wednesday to advance to Thursday's regional final. It's the first time the program has reached the 30-win plateau in Ray's five years as head coach.
Ray reflected back to a moment during a junior varsity game weeks ago that got his team back on the track he envisioned.
"I go back to two or three weeks ago when we were in a JV game and we blew a bunt coverage, so I called time and walked out onto the field motioning everybody in and said, 'Listen, we have a standard here, and regardless if it's a varsity game or a JV game, are standard is to do things the right way and we expect to be playing that last week in October, and even in a JV game you've still got to do things right,'" Ray said. "I think the kids understand that standard of excellence and that culture that we've created here. We're not afraid to go play anybody, and I always tell kids, iron sharpens iron."
Tahlequah put together a pair of five-run innings to separate itself from Sapulpa in the championship game.
The Lady Tigers, who closed with 10 hits and were led by Jersey Retzloff's 3-for-4 performance, scored five times in the fourth to take a 6-1 lead behind a three-run inside-the-park home run from Alayna Stopp and an RBI-double by Retzloff.
After Sapulpa narrowed the margin to 6-4 with a three-run fifth, Tahlequah responded by scoring the game's final six runs, including five in the sixth inning to take command.
During the sixth, Riley Dotson and Jadyn Buttery each knocked in runs with singles, Jayley Ray drove in another run on a double to left-center field, and Retzloff completed the scoring with a solo inside-the-park home run to center.
It'll be the fourth consecutive trip to the state tournament for Tahlequah's two seniors, Jayley Ray and Mikah Vann.
"I'm really excited we made it back [to the state tournament]," said Jayley Ray, who went 1 for 3 at the plate. "We made an early exit last year and this year we're out for blood. A Lot of people had their doubts about us but we proved them all wrong. It's pretty special for me and Mikah because we have made it to state all four years."
In Wednesday's rout of Tulsa Hale, Ray tossed a perfect game in the pitcher's circle where she collected 12 strikeouts. At the plate, she had a solo home run.
Vann went the distance in the pitcher's circle to nail down the win. The left-hander, who improved to 23-4 on the season, allowed one earned run on five hits in seven innings. She recorded 12 strikeouts and issued a pair of walks.
"It's pretty special for those two seniors," Chris Ray said. "They've been to the state tournament all four years and there's a lot of kids across the state of Oklahoma that never get an opportunity to get to one."
Vann threw a one-hit shutout and registered nine strikeouts in the first meeting with Sapulpa on Wednesday.
The Lady Tigers also received a multi-hit performance from Buttery, who went 2 for 3 and drove in one run. Charlea Cochran, Dotson and Vann each finished with one hit to join Ray and Stopp. Tahlequah had five extra-base hits.
"This is 30 wins on the season and it's the most since I've been here," Chris Ray said. "I'm really proud of them, and this was the hardest schedule I've played since I've been here. We've tried to battle test them and we thought we had a chance to get to the state tournament and make some noise."
