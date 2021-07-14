The Grand River Dam Authority is reminding the public that the final date to register for controlled hunts on some of its property ends July 31, 2021.
Earlier this summer, GRDA opened the online registration for the draw hunts on its property near the Neosho River in Ottawa County. Prospective hunters can access the online registration at www.grda.com/ecosystems-watershed-management. This page allows users to sign up for controlled hunts, for deer and waterfowl, beginning in the fall. It should be noted that COVID-19 circumstances at the time of the hunting period could alter the hunts.
Primary applicants can add up to three other individuals for a group of up to four hunters. While the hunts are open to the public, GRDA also asks that residents of its municipal customer, public power communities upload a copy of a utility bill as proof of residence for consideration for special opening day hunts.
For more information, contact GRDA's Aaron Roper at 918-323-6234 or aaron.roper@grda.com.
