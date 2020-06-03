It’s a doubleheader this weekend at Outlaw Motor Speedway.
Friday is the regular points race, the second of the season after last week’s rainout. Saturday brings the season’s first special, the sprint cars from the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All-Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobile One.
NASCAR veterans Tony Stewart and Kyle Larson have confirmed they’ll compete. Stewart, a NASCAR Cup Champion, is the sole owner of the original winged sprint dar tour, formed in 1970.
Sam Hafertepe of Sunnyvale, Texas, four time ASCS national champion, is also scheduled to race.
Among other top names, Aaron Ruetzel of Clute, Texas has won four of the first six races, two coming prior to the suspension of the series after Feb. 11 due to the health crisis. He leads Austin McCarl of Altoona, Iowa, second in points.
The tour makes a stop Thursday in Lawton, the start of an 11-day, nine-race tour in the month of June. Top prize is $5,000.
Friday’s races are USRA A and B Modifieds, Factory Stock and Super Stock. Gates open at 4 p.m., hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:30 p.m. Heat race will get $100 through the Simmons for Sheriff campaign. The first-week winners were Tyler Wolff in A Mods, Clint Johnson in B Mods and Wesley Bourne in Factory Stock.
Admission is free for grandstand admission to Friday’s points races. On Saturday, tickets are $30. Pit passes are $40. Tickets will be available at the gate or in advance through market.myracepass.com/store/tickets.
For more information go to www.allstarsprint.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.