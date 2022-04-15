CLAREMORE – The RiverHawks scored in each of the first six innings to beat Rogers State 10-6 Friday in Claremore for their tenth consecutive win.
Northeastern State claimed the series over the Hillcats as they moved to 28-12 overall and 17-9 in the MIAA.
In the sixth, Brock Reller belted a homer to claim the single-season home run mark at 20, and Brayden Rodden cleared the fence for the third consecutive game in the fourth. Rodden and Dylan Hight drew three walks with NSU knocking in ten hits and forcing 11 base-on-balls.
The RiverHawks pushed the Hillcats to a 10-1 advantage into the seventh before Rogers State scored two in the home half of the seven and ninth. NSU errors accounted for half of RSU's run production on the day.
Blaze Brothers scored three runs, and Blake Freeman had two hits. C.D. White pushed his hit streak to 15 with a 2-for-5 day at the plate.
In his tenth start of the season, Jonathan Smithey (5-2) went six innings and struck out four batters.
Rogers State drops to 19-21 (12-14 MIAA) with the loss to NSU.
The two teams close out the series Saturday in Tahlequah at 2 p.m.
