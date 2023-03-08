Remington Park American Quarter Horse and mixed breed season opens to open soon

OKLAHOMA CITY - Remington Park's American Quarter Horse, Paint, and Appaloosa season opens March 9, when many of the nation's top horses return to the track for a 50-date race season.
Equine athletes and their connections travel great distances to compete for more than $15 million in purses being offered throughout the season. More than $2.2 million in purse money is awarded on Champions' Night alone, $1 million of that in the Heritage Place Futurity, a 350-yard race for 2-year-old Quarter Horses.
Among the horses scheduled to compete during the season will be Tres Crystals, the winner of last year's Heritage Place Futurity and Oklahoma Futurity. The horse is owned by 96-year-old Elizabeth Logan of Haskell.
"Remington Park's Quarter Horse meet has developed into one of the nation's most competitive, and we hope the 2023 season continues to grow that tradition," said Matt Vance, Remington Park's executive vice president of racing. "Our purses draw top owners, trainers, jockeys and horses, which makes for incredible entertainment for our patrons and enables us to build on what is a strong foundation. They all play a role in helping us be able to give back to our community."
Two popular events also return during the season. On May 6, when the world's most famous Thoroughbred race, the Kentucky Derby, is run at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, Remington Park patrons can participate in a popular tradition of its own during a hat and bowtie contest.
One of Remington Park's major charity fundraisers, Extreme Race Day for Charity, is set for April 16. The event - which usually draws one of Remington Park's largest crowds each year - features exotic animal racing with camels, zebras, ostriches, miniature donkeys, and Clydesdale horses.
Vance said funds raised during Extreme Race Day and other charitable events throughout the year are donated to select nonprofit groups selected as Remington Park Charities. In 2022, Remington Park raised more than $62,000 for those charities and track officials recently presented those donations.
The 2023 Quarter Horse and mixed breed season takes place March 9-June 3, with a race schedule of 6 p.m. post times Thursdays through Saturdays and 4 p.m. post times Sundays. Special post times throughout the season include Kentucky Derby Day on May 6 at noon; Preakness Stakes Day on May 20 at 5 p.m.; and Champions' Night at June 3 at 5 p.m.
