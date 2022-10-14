RETURNING HOME: RiverHawks back at Doc Wadley Stadium to face Missouri Western Saturday

Northeastern State returns to Doc Wadley Stadium Saturday to face Missouri Western in a 4 p.m. kickoff after two weeks on the road.
The RiverHawks, who have dropped their last two games since snapping a 19-game home losing streak by defeating Lincoln, 38-10, in their last home outing on Sept. 24, will enter play at 1-5.
The Griffons (2-4) have lost their last four games since starting the season with back-to-back wins over Central Oklahoma and Fort Hays State. The losses have come to Emporia State (36-12), Washburn (38-31), Northwest Missouri (16-3) and Nebraska-Kearney (39-18).
NSU fell to Central Oklahoma, 55-6, on Oct. 6 in Edmond, and suffered a 35-13 setback at Central Missouri in week five.
The RiverHawks are led by quarterback Jacob Frazier, running backs Darius Salters and Isaiah Davis, and receivers Malik Antwine and Dashawn Williams.
Frazier is completing 61.2 percent of his passes and has thrown for 650 yards with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Salters has a team-high 225 rushing yards on 63 carries (3.6 yards per carry), and Davis has added 190 yards on 64 attempts with one touchdown.
Antwine leads the RiverHawks in both receptions (22) and receiving yards (322) and has three TDs, while Williams has 20 catches for 184 yards with a team-high four touchdowns.
Defensively, defensive back Jordan Lamotte leads NSU with 41 total tackles. Defensive lineman Novis Cullom leads the team with four tackles for losses, four different players -- Isaac Little, Jarveon Williams, DJ Harris and John Klump -- have one quarterback sack, and Dawandrick Crockett, Johnny Jean and LaKedrick Holmes each have one interception.
Missouri Western quarterback Reagan Jones has thrown for 1,186 yards and is completing 52.4 percent of his passes with six touchdowns and five interceptions. Jones also leads the Griffons with 407 rushing yards and has five TDs on the ground.
Running backs Brandon Hall and Jared Scott have combined to rush for 682 yards and five scores.
Griffons' receiver Traveon James has team highs in receptions (33) and receiving yards (430).
Missouri Western is led defensively by linebacker Isaac Wallace, who has recorded 44 total tackles.
