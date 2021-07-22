Tahlequah has many more advantages to play around with going into its 2021 fastpitch softball season.
The Lady Tigers, who played with a young roster and battled through COVID-19 restrictions a year ago, are back to work and completed their first full week of practice Thursday morning.
Fifteen players, including all nine starters, are back for head coach Chris Ray. Ray guided Tahlequah to a 19-17 overall mark and a Class 5A State Tournament appearance in 2020.
There’s also the addition of an assistant coach as Shayla Stewart moves up from head coach on the middle school level.
The biggest advantage from this time last year for Ray is he’s able to stay softball-only focused.
“The no restrictions is a good thing,” Ray said. “You’re not constantly looking over your shoulder, making sure people are social distancing and wearing masks. Your mind is focused on getting better at softball.”
The Lady Tigers will be led by a well-rounded senior group with the likes of Mia Allen, Hailey Enlow, Lexi Hannah, Nevaeh Moreno, Kloie Vertz and Skyla Wilson returning. Also back are juniors Jayley Ray and Mikah Vann, as well as sophomores Charlea Cochran, Paisley Qualls, Jersey Retzloff, Maddi Matthews, Loren Walker, Maddy Parish and Mykayla Hayes. Newcomers include sophomores Jadyn Buttery and Tara Dye, and freshmen Jordan Bread, Draeuh Dallis and Amelia Miller.
It’s a strong core with depth, flexibility and high expectations.
“The majority of these kids have played for us for a long time, or at least have been in the program for a while,” Ray said. “Really, we’re only acclimating four new players. The kids understand the expectations. They know the first couple of weeks of practice is all about getting grounded again fundamentally.
“We’re loaded with our overall number. We’ve got 21 kids here and there’s probably 15 of them fighting for starting spots, which is good. Competition breeds success, so you either get better or you lose your spot. We’ve got a lot of options and it will be up to us as a coaching staff to try to put the best nine out there and give us the best opportunity to win.”
The addition of Stewart adds even more flexibility and individual time with players. Steward joins Brett Bardell, who will be entering his eighth year with the program.
“Now that we’ve got an extra assistant you can spend more time one on one and get a lot more quality work in as far as the fundamentals of hitting and fielding, and with just one extra person you can get a lot more done in two hours.”
Tahlequah opens its season on Aug. 9 with a trip to Sand Springs. The Lady Tigers will scrimmage Bartlesville, Inola and Mounds prior to its season opener.
Ray likes where his team is at after one week.
“I think we're probably ahead of schedule,” he said. “The biggest thing is trying to keep them focused, keep them moving and come up with new drills day in and day out so they don’t get bored because they all understand what they’re supposed to do. You’ve still got to put the work in and there’s certain things you’ve got to cover every day in practice.”
