The Hulbert Riders' boys' golf team is on the rise.
Last year, there were just five members on the team. One graduated, leaving four returning players.
This year, there are eight team members, which means Coach Nick Pruitt has some flexibility at tournaments.
A team is allowed five players in each tournament. The top four scores are used to determine the team's scores.
"Last year, I had just those five," said Pruitt. "This year, the lineup can change from tournament to tournament, depending on how the kids are performing."
Nathan Rowan is the lone senior on this year's squad, and is joined by two juniors, Jaylen Hardbarger and Clay Walls.
The four sophomores include Ruben Ramos, Jonathan Rodriguez, Evan Teague, and Holden Turney, and the lone freshman is Logan Beeler.
Pruitt said Beeler will probably be the top golfer for the Riders. He said Beeler has played golf with his father since he was young, and has a good understanding of the game.
"He's pretty solid in both the short game and the long game," said Pruitt.
Clay Walls, a junior, didn't play last year, but came out this year, and is probably the best with the driver, Pruitt said. Beeler is definitely leading on the short game, putting, chipping, etc., he said.
The Riders don't host any tournaments at this time, but they practice at Sequoyah State Park.
The Riders open their season March 22 at Cherokee Trails, hosted by Keys. That will be followed by a tournament at Sequoyah State Park, hosted by Kansas. They will play at Flint Ridge April 3 and at Arrowhead Golf Course at Canadian April 5. The Regional Qualifier will be April 24 at a site to be named later.
Pruitt said if he had to put a team on the course today, he really didn't know who would be out there.
"Just say it's to be determined," he said.
Pruitt said the driver of choice for most of his players is Taylor Made, but the rest of the clubs are a mixture of brands. Most of the players prefer Titleist balls, Pro V1, and others. He said he isn't really that particular about the balls, but if there's a Titleist handy, that's probably what he would choose.
Pruitt said right now, his kids are shooting in the 100s. He said he expected them to improve to average in the mid-90s, and when they do, they'll be successful.
Hulbert has had girls' golf for three seasons, but this is just the second year for boys' golf, Pruitt said, so he's in his second year as boys' coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.