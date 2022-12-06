PORUM – The Hulbert Riders and Lady Riders took care of business in the opening round of the Armstrong Bank Christmas Classic Tournament at Porum Tuesday night. The Lady Riders scuttled the Porter Lady Pirates 48-26. The Riders followed suit, defeating the Oaks Warriors 56-45.
The Lady Riders took an early 13-8 lead in the first quarter, led by Gabby Cook’s 10 points. They added 13 more in the second, with five different Lady Riders scoring, all the while holding Porter to four points.
Porter actually won the third period, 11-7, cutting the Lady Riders’ lead to 10, 33-23.
The final eight minutes of the game belonged to the Lady Riders, as they held Porter’s girls to three free throws. On the offensive end of the floor, the Lady Riders had their best production, scoring 15 points, eight of them belonging to Brea Lamb.
Cook took high-point honors with 20, followed by Lamb with 10, Alyssa Fair with five, Sophie Shankle with five, Savanna Hamby with three, Chloe White with three, and Dillin Stilwell with two.
The win puts the Lady Riders in the winners’ bracket where they will play Panama, winners over Oaks, at 4 p.m. on Thursday. A victory over Panama will put the Lady Riders in the Championship game on Saturday.
The Riders had different players step up and fuel their offense each quarter. In the first quarter, Kris Glenn scored half of the Riders’ 14 in the period. Hulbert held the Warriors to eight during the same period.
The second quarter was Adam Hinkle’s time to shine. Playing while sick, Hinkle still poured in 10 of the Riders’ 14. Oaks scored 19 in the second, cutting the Riders’ lead to one, 28-27, at halftime.
In the third period, Tanner Vaughn scored five of the Riders’ eight. Oaks was only able to manage seven points at the same time, and as the fourth quarter rolled around, the Riders had increased their lead to 36-34.
Hinkle once again rose to the top, scoring nine points, including 5-of-6 from the free throw line. The Riders scored 20 in the quarter while Oaks scored just 11, for the final margin of victory, 56-45.
Hinkle led the Riders with 21 points, while Glenn ended up with nine.
Vaughn and Duke Parker each scored eight, Nick Grim added five, Aiden Longan scored three, and Braxton Foster rounded out the scoring with two.
The Riders now advance in the winners’ bracket where they will also play Panama on Thursday. Game time is 8:30 p.m.
Both the Lady Riders, and the Riders were without some players due to sickness.
