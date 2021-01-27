Ethan Chuculate knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with 22 points to carry Hulbert past Porter, 58-40, Tuesday in Porter.
It’s the third win in three tries over Porter this season for the Class 2A 12th-ranked Riders, who bounced back from a 47-43 road loss to Vian on Monday.
Hulbert, now 10-4 under head coach Jordan Hill, defeated Porter, 71-33, in its season opener at the Porum Invitational on Dec. 10, and got past the Pirates, 60-47, on Jan. 14 in Hulbert.
The Riders connected on nine 3-pointers as a team and went 9 for 11 from the free throw line in Tuesday’s win. David Jacobs canned three 3s, and along with Gabe Lewis, finished with 11 points.
Chuculate helped Hulbert get off to a fast start, scoring nine points in the opening quarter. Chuculate hit a pair of 3s, went 3 for 3 from the foul line, and Hulbert built a 14-7 lead. Chuculate converted all six of his free throw attempts in the contest.
The Riders expanded their lead to 30-16 at halftime behind a strong second quarter from Lewis. Lewis scored seven of his points on two field goals and three free throws.
Jacobs buried two of his 3-pointers during the third quarter and the Riders took a 43-29 lead into the final eight minutes.
“Defensively we did well as far as our zone stuff, but I wasn’t very satisfied with how we played our man defense,” Hill said. “We’re still letting shots affect us. We’ve got to be mentally prepared for everything. We’re a tired bunch right now, but it’s no excuse.”
Nolan Edumundson, who added seven points, and Aidan Carey each knocked down one 3 for the Riders, who will be back in action Thursday when they host Okay in a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.
Hulbert finished a stretch of seven games over a span of nine days on Tuesday.
“We played five games last week and we’ll play three this week,” Hill said. “We’ve played a ton of basketball in these last two weeks, which has been great for us because we missed so much early in the season. We’re fatigued, and that was obvious in our game against Vian on Monday.”
More recently, the Riders opened the Old Fort Classic in Fort Gibson with a 57-50 win over Fort Gibson on Thursday, Jan. 21. They then suffered a semifinal loss to 3A No. 7 Beggs before responding with a 63-56 win over Inola on day three of the tournament.
The Lady Riders dropped their third straight game Tuesday, falling 51-20 to the Lady Pirates. Hulbert, 4-13 under head coach Joseph McClure, has lost five of its last six games.
