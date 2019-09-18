HULBERT -- The Hulbert Riders are on the road this week to take on the Ketchum Warriors with kickoff scheduled for 7:00PM.
The Riders (1-2) suffered a 44-6 setback to Okemah last week after defeating Drumright, 40-6, in their home opener in week two.
Ketchum enters at 0-2. Kansas blanked the Warriors, 46-0, last week. Ketchum lost its season opener to Chelsea, 52-13.
The Hulbert offense has two talented quarterbacks that are both strong leaders. The senior quarterbacks need help from the rest of the offense to have a chance of moving the ball.
"Our offensive line is figuring things out, they were just out muscled last week," Hulbert first-year head coach Scott Sapulpa said. "The other thing we are focusing on it is our passing game. We gotta complete more passes then we'll go from there."
The defense was strong and it had success with the strong safety position and just played hard all four quarters. They were able to recover fumbles and get key interceptions.
"The defense has made some positive changes that make 'em stronger with the four man front," Sapulpa said. "The big focus is to get more pressure on the quarterback. We're giving him way too much time to throw the ball and we gotta get back there to keep him from having so much time."
