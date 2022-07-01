Riders’ baseball looking at Rozie future

The Hulbert Riders’ baseball program is in a unique position. The Riders have a new, experienced coach, in the upper throes of middle age, who is beginning his first paid coaching position.
Wait! WHAT???
John Rozell has coached summer ball teams, Boys and Girls Club teams, and even worked with the Tahlequah Tigers as a volunteer coach.
“When I quit playing, which, incidentally wasn’t as soon as it probably should have been,” Rozell said laughingly, “I pretty much dropped out of the sport.
“Then, when my oldest son started showing an interest in baseball, about four years ago, I started getting back into it,” he said.
Backing up, Rozell was a 1995 graduate of Tahlequah High School, where he was a four-year starter on the Tigers baseball team, and also played football. From high school, Rozell followed his dream of playing baseball, first at Carl Albert, then Murray State, Conners, and finally back in Tahlequah at Northeastern State University, where he dropped out of school in his final semester, in 1999, then later returned to NSU and graduated in 2003.
“I played the first year, then after that, I kept getting injured,” he said. “I just couldn’t stay healthy. The old body just kept breaking down.”
So, what happened next? “I got married right out of college,” Rozell said, “and I never had any desire to play ball, or coach, or anything until about four years ago.”
He said he worked a little bit of everywhere. “I was an insurance agent in Tahlequah for a while,” he said. “I mean, I’ve worked kinda all over.” He was also instrumental in forming a USSSA boys baseball program in Muskogee, and coached the team to second place in the national USSSA ranking.
“Our son started getting interested in ball when he was about 8 or 9 years old,” he said, “and I was coaching his team. When I was growing up, baseball was just it, I mean, it’s almost like you just have to play baseball.
“I lived and breathed it, I loved it,” he continued, “and then, when I quit playing, I just kinda lost interest, and turned my back on it.
“But, when my son started playing, I realized almost 20 years of my life had gone by, and the old fire started burning again,” Rozell said.
“I didn’t realize how much I missed it. I never thought I could ever love the game more than when I was playing, but I found out I love coaching the kids more than I ever loved playing,” he went on.
“My father instilled in me to go 100% all the time, and that’s what I did, all the time I played,” he said.
“That’s what we’re going to do at Hulbert,” he said. “We’re going to run to our positions, we’re going to hustle, and we’re going to respect the game.”
About two years ago, Rozell, who is also an ordained Baptist minister, became the pastor of Barber Baptist Church at Welling, as well as teaching fifth grade at Tenkiller School, although he wasn’t coaching.
“I always ate breakfast with my student every morning,” he said. “One morning, there was still about 20 minutes before class started. I told them I had to go, that I always prayed before class started.
“When they came into class, they asked why I didn’t pray with them. So, we started praying every morning. One morning, someone walked in while we were praying. Next thing I knew, I was called into Mrs. DeWoody’s office. She told me she liked what I was trying to do, but that I couldn’t do it during instruction time, he said. “So we started meeting during the lunch time after lunch and before the next class started. Pretty soon, we had sixth graders coming in too.
“I was starting to have 70-80 kids in there. I finally contacted John Morris, and we chartered a Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter at Tenkiller,” he said.
“This past year, I went to teach at Tahlequah, and they said I could volunteer coach with Sam Nelson on the Tigers’ baseball team,” he said.
“When the Hulbert job came open, I applied, and it was a whirlwind process,” he said. “I applied one day, was interviewed the next, and a week and a half later, I was the head coach.
“I’ve met a few of the players, worked out with them a little. I’m not talking about anyone else, but I know for sure there are three pretty good young players, all three named Ethan. There’s Ethen Thompson, Ethan Reese, and Ethan Ellis,” he said.
“We didn’t lose anyone to graduation last year, so we have a good base to start on,” he continued. “I’m excited, several parents and community members have called me, saying they were excited to have a baseball guy, I think we’re in a good position to show a lot of improvement over last year.”
Rozell will be teaching history, and helping on the football team.
Rozell and his wife, Tiffany, married right out of college, and have been married 19 years. Mrs. Rozell runs the Cherokee County Election Board, and has been there for six years.
The couple has three children, all adopted. “We couldn’t have any kids,” he said, “so we adopted.
“Our oldest is Tripp, he’s 14. He just returned from the Dominican Republic, playing on a national team down there,” he said.
“Then, we have seven year-old twins, a boy, Tagg, and his sister, Elliott,” he concluded.
“I told them at Hulbert that I’m 45 years old, I’m not trying to climb up any ladder, I want to make a difference in these kids’ lives,” he said.
