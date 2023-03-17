Riders baseballers win second in row

HULBERT – For the second time in as many games, the Hulbert Riders posted a victory, this time over Oklahoma Union, 8-5, March 16 at Hulbert.
Details on the Riders’ first two runs, picked up in the bottom of the first inning, are sketchy, but the runs put the Riders up 2-0. Oklahoma Union scored one in the top of the second, but the Riders responded with two in the bottom of the inning when Gabby Cook walked, and Ethan Thompson went yard, scoring Cook and himself.
Oklahoma Union scored three in the fourth, knotting the score at 4-4. In the top of the fifth, OU took the lead, 5-4, knocking Thompson off the mound and bringing on Ethan Reese.
Oklahoma Union didn’t score any more in the inning, but the damage had been done, and Thompson was in line for the loss.
Thompson got himself off the hook in the bottom of the fifth when he walked, went to second when Reese walked, advanced to third on a wild pitch, then scored on an error. Reese scored a second run when Ethan Ellis knocked him in with a single.
Wyatt Tedder led off the bottom of the sixth with a walk. One out later, Joey Greathouse was hit by a pitch. Tedder stole third, and Cook walked, loading the bases again.
Thompson walked, plating Tedder, then Reese was plunked, forcing Greathouse for the final score of the game.
The Riders scored eight runs on just four hits. Two of the hits were for extra bases, including Thompson’s homer and a double by Reese. Dusty Tedder and Ellis each added a single. Ellis, Reese, and Wyatt Tedder were each accredited with one stolen base.
Thompson worked four innings on the mound, and was pitching in the fifth when he was lifted. He was charged with all five OU runs, five hits, two walks, and struck out eight.
Reese finished the game on the hill, allowing no runs, no hits, and walking one in three innings, and struck out seven.
“It wasn’t particularly pretty, but it was a win,” said Hulbert Head Coach John Rozell.
“That’s what’s important,” he said. “We found a way to win. It’s always better to find a way to win than to find a way to lose."
“Ethan Thompson just keeps on hitting the ball well. He homered again today, his fourth home run of the season,” said Rozell.
The two teams were scheduled to play a doubleheader, but Rozell said they checked the radar, and it looked like they were about to get hit with rain, so they decided to call it a day.
“That was a very good decision,” he said. “Just as we got everything put away, it was like someone turned on a faucet full blast.”
On Saturday, March 18, the Hulbert Junior High Riders are scheduled to play Chouteau at 1 p.m. at Hulbert, followed by the varsity Riders playing Chouteau’s varsity, trying to expand their current 4-3 record to 5-3.
