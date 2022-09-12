The Porter Pirates invaded Rider Field in Hulbert Friday night, scored a touchdown in each quarter, and came away with a 27-0 victory over the home team, the Hulbert Riders.
Porter scored seven in the first quarter on a 19-yard run and a successful PAT. The Pirates added seven more in the second period on a nine-yard run and a successful PAT. A 12-yard pass play added six points in the third quarter, and capped the scoring with a three-yard run and PAT, ending the scoring at 27.
The Riders finished with 108 total yards, all on the ground, led by Trenton Hess with 42 yards on two carries. Gabe Armstrong gained 32 yards on four rushes, while Wyatt Tedder ran the ball nine times, picking up 21 yards.
Ethan Reese also had 21 yards, carrying the ball six times. Jose Deckard rushed once for no gain, and Nathan Disler had zero yards on two carries. Rider quarterback Ethen Ellis had eight negative yards on 11 keepers. Ellis was also 0-6 passing, with one pick.
The Riders had 91 kick return yards, led by Ethan Thompson with 61 yards on three returns. Reese returned one for 15 yards, and Artcher Skaggs had one return for 15 yards.
The Riders made five first downs, turned the ball over five times, and were penalized five times for 40 yards.
Defensively, Deckard led the Riders with nine tackles, including five solo. Caleb Simmons had seven tackles, including five solo.
Jacob Guinn made 5.5 tackles, Jonas Brewer made 4.5, and Armstrong made 3.5. Tedder, Logan Deer-in-Water, Skaggs, and Ty Gordon each had three tackles. Jesse Rieff, Disler, and Kellen Smith each were credited with 2.5 tackles, Hess had 1.5, Thompson finished with one, and Ellis was in on one tackle.
Porter finished with 270 yards on the ground, and 49 in the air, totaling 319. The Pirates made 23 first downs, had one turnover, and were flagged three times for 45 yards.
The Riders dropped to 0-2 as they prepare to travel to Nowata next Friday to take on the Ironmen.
"I'll tell you what," Hulbert Head Coach Craig Laird said, "our defense played really well. Offensively, we turned it over five times.
"Every time we'd get something going, we'd put (the ball) on the ground," he said, "and we threw one interception. They scored four times off our turnovers.
"Really, our defense played great," Laird said. "I'll tell you, man, I mean, the scoreboard doesn't show it, but we came a long way from two weeks ago."
