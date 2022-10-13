HULBERT - Playing on Thursday night rather than Friday night during Fall Break Week didn't do the Hulbert Riders any favors. The Ketchum Warriors blew into town, scored early and often, eventually finishing with a 52-0 victory over the hometown Riders.
The game started off even enough, with no scoring until, with 4:43 left in the first quarter, Ketchum's Eli Wigelsworth went in from 11 yards out, Jaden Trout ran in the two point conversion, and the Warriors led 8-0.
Just seven seconds into the second period, Trout had an eight yard run for a touchdown, Lane Collins ran in the two-point conversion, and the lead was 16-0.
The Warriors added three more touchdowns in the quarter, adding the two-pointer twice, taking a 38-0 lead into halftime.
The third quarter was more of the same, with the Riders unable to get anything going offensively, and being unable to stop Ketchum. Fourteen more points were added to the scoreboard in the period, putting Ketchum ahead 52-0.
The Riders controlled the ball throughout most of the fourth, but could not penetrate the end zone, and the game ended at 52-0, Ketchum.
If the loss wasn't enough, the Riders lost quarterback Ethan Ellis late in the second period to a leg injury, and two other players did not finish the game.
Overall, Ketchum ran 56 plays to the Riders' 36. Offensive yards were 432-151, Ketchum. Hulbert actually won the time of possession, 23:55-23:16.
The Riders were 2-for-5 passing for 39 yards, and one interception, while Ketchum was 5/13 for 102 yards and two touchdowns.
Hulbert had just two penalties for 10 yards, while Ketchum was flagged five times for 45 yards.
Individually, Ellis was 2/3 passing for 39 yards and an interception. Ethan Reese was 0/2 in the air.
Ethan Thompson caught one pass for 34 yards, and Reese caught one for five yards.
Gabe Armstrong led the Riders on the ground with 17 carries for 89 yards, a 5.2 yard average. His longest run of the game was near the end of the second quarter when he broke free for a 19-yard gain. Reese ran the ball six times, gaining 20 yards, Jose Deckard had two rushes for 14 yards, Trent Hess ran the ball twice for seven yards, Ellis was 3/-10, and the team had one eight-yard loss not charged to any individual.
Armstrong also led the Riders on defense, making five solo tackles and was in on another one. Jonas Brewer and Caleb Simmons each had four solo tackles and were in on one more. Brewer and Dusty Tedder teamed up for one tackle for loss. Tedder also had two solo tackles.
Deckard had three solos and was in on another, and eight other Riders had at least one tackle, including Reese, Artcher Skaggs, Hess, Ty Gordon, Logan Deer-in-Water, Wyatt Tedder, Jacob Guinn, and Thompson.
Reese had one punt for 24 yards. Skaggs had four kick returns for 19 yards, Trevan Hayward had one for 14 yards, and Thompson had one for one yard.
After the game, Coach Craig Laird was asked about the game.
"I felt like our defense had some really big plays, got them into some long yardage situations," Laird said.
"Injuries hurt us," he continued. "Losing Ellis hurts us double because now we have to move a running back over there, then we have to plug in a running back that hasn't had as many reps.
"I thought our offensive line did some really good things tonight," he added. "There were only one or two really poor executions on passes, which is a huge improvement.
"The guys played hard the whole game, and they fought," he said. "They showed up all week long when we didn't have school. I told them I was more proud of them for that than anything because they're showing up, they're working.
"These kids have a ton of fight in them. They're not seeing the results on the scoreboard yet, but I can see it coming," he said.
The Riders gave up an onside kick, they had a fumbled sack, and they lost one kickoff fumble. "We gave them three gimmes in the first half," Laird said. "It's a moral killer, I mean, kids are kids, it's normal. The past two weeks has been a snowball of things. We just have to keep fighting.
"When I've got players after the game addressing the team, as leaders, saying 'Guys, I'm sorry, I could have done more,' that shows team spirit, that shows unselfishness, instead of saying 'Hey, I led the team in whatever, what are y'all doing to help?' they're saying, "I could have done more," Laird said. "That's unity."
Next Friday, the Riders travel to Wyandotte.
