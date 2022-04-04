The Hulbert Riders never claimed it would be easy, or that Coach Cody Hubbard would never have to worry. What they said was that they were going to keep winning, and that’s just what happened again Friday evening against the Oaks Warriors. The Riders led until the fifth inning when Oaks tied it up. Hulbert came back with three of their own, plus another in the sixth, then held off an Oaks charge in the seventh to claim an 8-6 victory.
After Oaks scored a run in the top of the first, the Riders came back with a run themselves when Ethen Reese drew a two-out walk, and Ethan Thompson tripled.
In the Hulbert second, Aiden Longan beat out an infield single, and Landon Chester was hit by a pitch. Tyler Simpson doubled them both home, giving Hulbert a 3-1 lead.
In the fourth, Gabby Cook walked, then stole second. She later scored on an error, Hulbert 4, Oaks 1.
The Oaks Warriors pushed three runs across in the fifth to knot the score at 4-4, but the Riders were having nothing of it. In their half of the fifth, the Riders got started when Trenton Hess singled, and Reese doubled him home. Thompson doubled Reese home, then scored himself on a sacrifice bunt by Longan.
The Riders added one more in the sixth when Cook walked, stole second, advanced to third on a fielder’s choice, then scored on a wild pitch.
Oaks attempted a comeback in the seventh, but could only manage two runs, giving the Riders the 8-6 win, their third win in a row, bringing their record to 3-3.
Thompson finished with a triple, double, and single, only short of a homer to complete the cycle. Simpson and Reese each recorded a double, and Longan, Hank Jackson, and Hess each had a single. Cook drew two free passes, and scored both times.
Thompson was the starting pitcher for the Riders, allowing one run on one hit, while fanning seven in three innings. Simpson worked the next 2 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on two hits, and also striking out seven. Reese came on in relief and collected the win, allowing two runs, no hits, and striking out four.
