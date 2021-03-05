Riders climb closer to state tournament berth

Gabe Lewis and Ethan Chuculate scored a combined 47 points and lifted the Riders to a 66-44 win over Chouteau Friday afternoon in a Class 2A Area II Tournament loser's bracket game in Fort Gibson.
The Riders, who improved to 17-6 overall, are one win away from reaching the state tournament for the first time since 2010. They will face Oklahoma Union in the consolation championship game at 8 p.m. Saturday in Fort Gibson. Oklahoma Union fell to top-ranked Dale, 59-54, in Friday's area championship game.
Hulbert has won four consecutive elimination games to get to Saturday. After falling to Nowata to begin regional tournament play, the Riders have knocked off Chelsea, Pocola and Pawhuska prior to Friday's victory.
"It's huge," Hulbert head coach Jordan Hill said. "When we got beat by Nowata, our seniors knew what we were up against. We're on a mission and we're playing our best basketball right now, and that's all I can ask for."
The Riders scored 44 of their points in the first half and took a 19-point lead into halftime. Lewis, who led with 24 points, buried two 3-pointers in the second quarter and had 16 of his points in the first 16 minutes, while Chuculate, who added 23 points, knocked down three 3s in the first half and had 10 of his points during the second quarter.
"They were huge tonight and played so hard on both ends," Hill said of Lewis and Chuculate. "You can tell they're seniors, they just want it that bad. They're really playing hard and a good brand of basketball, and they make me proud. I love every moment I get with them."
"The second quarter was huge for us and they were both big," Hill added. "The second quarter was the difference, and late in the first quarter was good too. We started pressing them up, ran half-court traps and started turning them over. We hit some big key shots, and Gabe and Ethan both hit some huge shots.
"We did a good job defensively and didn't let them get up a lot of good shots. We just did our job all around."
David Jacobs also finished in double figures for Hulbert, closing with 11 points.
"David really stepped up today," Hill said. "He started today for the first time in a while, but he had a big game defensively. He was very sound and he had some big shots when we needed them."
The Riders connected on seven 3-pointers and went 12 of 17 from the free throw line. Lewis made all six of his free throw attempts.
Chouteau (11-7) was led by Hayden Stutzman's 10 points. Andy Hill followed with nine points.
