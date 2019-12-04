A strong offensive and defensive effort by the Hulbert Riders lead to a 68-34 victory over Oaks Tuesday in the Riders' season opener at the Porum Tournament.
Hulbert Head Coach Jordan Hill thinks this was a great way to kick off the season, even with some minor hiccups.
“I’m proud of our effort,” said Hill. “We played solid man-to-man defense and only fouled twice all game. We are a little out of shape but it is early in the season, so we should be in shape soon enough.”
Staying out of foul trouble was a factor in Hulbert’s performance, but the offense also showed up to play.
Gabe Lewis accounted for 17 points of offense, putting up 11 in the first quarter alone.
Aiden Carey connected on four 3-pointers and accounted for 14 points.
David Jacobs had a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to put the dagger in, putting him also at 14 points for the night.
Hulbert started strong and finished strong. They scored 19 in the first quarter and 20 in the fourth, those being their highest scoring quarters of the game.
Oaks offense started strong, putting up 11 of their own during the first quarter, bolstered by two 3-pointers from Foreman, who scored six points on the night.
Hulbert will continue tournament play against Porum on Dec. 5.
