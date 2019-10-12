TALIHINA — Following an explosive game from James Bruce, quarterback and safety, and Jonathan Jones, halfback and cornerback, the Hulbert Riders walk away from the Talihina Golden Tigers with a 53-20 win under their belt.
The Riders received the opening kickoff, marched down the field to score a touchdown, and never really slowed down.
Bruce accounted for six of the seven touchdowns scored tonight, coming from rushing, receiving, and a pick six against the opposing quarterback. Jones accounted for another touchdown at the beginning of the third quarter following a fumble on the kickoff by the Golden Tigers.
Not only did Bruce perform exceptionally on offence, he recorded two interceptions on defence, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
“Bruce and Jones can always come in and make a difference,” said Scott Sapulpa, Hulbert head coach.
This win comes after a 28-10 loss to Gore, a game that Sapulpa believes was the best game that the team had played all season barring a few major mistakes. Coming into this game, Sapulpa knew they would have to limit mistakes made in order to come away with the victory, and limit the mistakes they did. Other than two interceptions thrown in desperation attempts, the Riders played at a very high level all game.
“Offensively we were very good,” said Sapulpa. “Tonight, both sides of the ball played very well. We had a few hiccups on defence early but the boys step up, learned and adapted to what I asked them to do. We can not really complain about anything.”
The Golden Tigers were fighting back throughout the game, making the occasional big play to shake things up. The biggest play of the night came from a 95 yard touchdown pass to Kobe Billy, Talihina Wide Receiver. While the Golden Tigers were pinned in their own endzone, quarterback N. Baughman through a tight spiral into coverage, which Billy grabbed and ran away with.
Hulbert is set to host the Central Tigers on Oct. 25 after taking a bye week for Fall Break.
