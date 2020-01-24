In the second game of the Kiefer Tournament, the Hulbert Riders snapped their five-game losing streak with a 65-57 victory over the Warner Eagles.
At the end of the first half, the Riders, now 8-7 under head coach Jordan Hill, were trailing the Eagles 26-29. In the second half, however, the Riders were able to turn things around and score 20 in the third quarter, taking a two-point lead by the end of the third. A 19-point fourth quarter by the Riders put the dagger in the game for them, allowing them to cruise to the victory.
Gabe Lewis performed excellently, scoring in each quarter of play and knocking down all six of his free-throw attempts. He finished the game leading the Riders with 16 points. Ethan Chuculate and Nolan Edmundson were close behind, each scoring 14. Chuculate also knocked down four three-point shots. The other scorers for the Riders were David Jacobs with 13, Aiden Carey with six, and Joel Dorado with two.
Of the 57 points that the Eagles scored, 27 came from Camden Chappell, who knocked down a whopping six three-pointers. Chappell scored 14 in the third quarter, where four of the aforementioned three-pointers came from. Haiden Peters also had a great outing, scoring 12 points on the night.
The Lady Riders suffered another loss on Friday in their second game of the tournament. They are now 1-12 on the season and are currently on a 10-game losing streak.
The final day of the Kiefer Tournament will take place on Saturday.
