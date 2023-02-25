The Hulbert Riders may have lost to Wister, 56-45, in the Regional Championship game at Haskell, Feb. 25, but they’re still advancing to Area.
The first and fourth quarters hurt the Riders, falling behind 11-6 in the first, then being outscored 14-7 in the fourth.
The two quarters in between were quite different. The Riders outscored Wister 11-9 in the second, closing the halftime gap to 20-17. In the third period, the Riders closed early to mrembake it a one-possession game.
“From that point, that’s how it went.” Hulbert Coach Jordan Hill said. “We’d get it to one possession, then either they’d score, or we’d commit a turnover, miss a shot and fail to get the rebound, something.”
Despite a 21-point third by the Riders, Wister scored 22, and then put it away in the fourth.
“Wister was a big squad,” Hill said. “Their starting line-up was 6-5, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2, and 5-10, and they had a 6-3 kid coming in off the bench.
“They hit the boards really hard on both ends, and we just couldn’t get anything going offensively,” he said.
“Nobody expected us to be in this spot right now,” he said. “Nobody expected us to be in the Regional Championship game, and nobody ever expected us to be going to the Area Tournament.”
He said despite the good second-half output, the Riders could not make a three-point shot drop.
“It was almost like there was a lid on the backet,” he said.
Hill said Adan Hinkle shot the ball really well. Hinkle led the Riders with 16 points, while Cody Botts finished with nine, Kris Glenn had eight, Tyler Simpson and Tanner Vaught each scored five, and Jake Irizarry hit a couple of free throws.
The loss relegates the Riders to the consolation bracket of Area, which will be held in Seminole, Mar. 2-4. The Riders must win three games in three days to go to State.
They play March 2, at 7:30 p.m., if they win they play again March 3, at 3 p.m., and if they win that one, they play March 4, at 7:30 p.m.
