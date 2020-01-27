The Hulbert Riders were able to escape with a 49-41 victory on Saturday over the Ripley Warriors on the final day of the Kiefer Tournament.
At the end of the first quarter, the now 9-7 Riders took a sizable 14-4 lead over the 15-4 Warriors, but after scoring only four points in the second quarter, their lead was cut to only 18-17 at the end of the first half. In the third quarter, however, the Riders outscored the Warriors by 8 points and were able to cruise to victory after a scary second quarter.
Ethan Chucluate was able to do a lot of damage for the Riders, scoring 16 points and going a perfect seven-for-seven on the foul line. Aiden Carey had 14 points, with nearly all of them coming from 4 goals from behind the three-point line. Nolan Edmundson and Gabe Lewis both did their part with eight points each.
Lady Riders' losing streak continues: The Hulbert Lady Riders' losing streak continued as they fell to the 2-15 Bristow Pirates by a score of 19-54
The 1-12 Lady Riders started the game without being able to do much offensively, and by the time they caught their stride, the game was over. At half-time, they were trailing 6-32. They did more damage in the second half, but it wasn't enough to keep them in the game.
Savanna Hamby led the Lady Riders in scoring with six points, all of the coming from behind the arc.
