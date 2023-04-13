The Hulbert Riders’ baseball team has been on a downhill slide recently.
After reaching the 10-6 mark, the Riders have lost their last six games, including the most recent, a 9-2 affair against the Haskell Haymakers on Thursday, April 13, in the first round of the Preston Tournament.
In the Haskell game, the Riders gave up five runs before they ever got their bats off the bus. Haskell scored one in the bottom of the first, three in the third, and one in the fourth, to lead 5-0 going into the sixth.
“The lefty from Haskell didn’t really throw very hard,” said Hulbert Head Coach John Rozell, “But he had a good command of the strike zone, he mixed pitches and changed speeds pretty effectively.”
Wyatt Tedder led off the sixth inning with a single, then stole second on the first pitch to Gabby Cook. A sacrifice bunt by Cook moved Tedder to third, and after an infield pop-out, Ethan Thompson singled, scoring Tedder.
A pick-off attempt at first base was mishandled, and the speedy Thompson, one of the three members of the Hulbert Ethan Mafia, scampered to second. Another HEM member, Ethan Ellis, knocked a single into right field, allowing Thompson to score Hulbert’s second run.
The third HEM member, Ethan Reese, came in to courtesy run for Ellis but was left stranded.
Ellis finished with two hits and an RBI, Thompson had one hit and one RBI, and the Tedder twins, Wyatt and Dusty, each had a single. Wyatt Tedder also had a stolen base.
The Riders used five pitchers in the game. Reese started on the hill, working three and one-third innings, giving up five runs, and being tagged with the loss. During his 10-out stint, he struck out nine, walked four, and gave up seven hits.
Thompson struck out one of the two outs he had but gave up one hit, a monster home run. He didn’t walk anyone.
Dusty Tedder threw two-thirds of an inning, allowing just one hit. Jake Botts faced one batter, walking him on four straight pitches, then gave way to Cook, who finished the game, allowing two runs on one hit in one and one-third innings.
“Ethan Reese threw a good game, I think he had nine strikeouts out of 10 outs. “That’s a good thing, but sometimes it’s a curse as well,” said Rozell. “Our defense so much of the time acts like they think our pitcher is going to strike the batter out, then when they do hit the ball, we don’t always handle it well.”
The loss drops the Riders to 10-12 on the season.
They will try to regain control of their winning ways on Friday, April 14, when they play either Warner or Morris at 12:30 p.m. Warner and Morris played the late game on Thursday, and Hulbert will play the winner today at 12:30 p.m.
“Ethan Ellis is just a freshman, and he’s batting .582,” said Rozell on the positives.
“Wyatt Tedder had a couple of very nice defensive plays, and Gabby threw well finishing up for us today.”
