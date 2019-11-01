WARNER -- After a scoreless bout, the Hulbert Riders fell to the Warner Eagles, 8-0, Friday night in Warner and eliminated from playoff contention.
With Hulbert star James Bruce out for the season following a hip injury, the offense could not get much going all game and never found the end zone once.
Jonathon Jones did his best throughout the game to keep the Riders competitive, but even with an interception and several great runs, they fell short. One of his biggest plays of the night came from him chasing down and tackling an opponent that had forced a fumble on Jones during the play.
"We have had a lot of problems committing penalties this year, and I have to do a better job figuring this out in practice," said Scott Sapulpa, Hulbert head coach. "Defense did good all night, the offense just couldn't get to where we wanted. We're just hoping to end the season right with a nice home win."
Penalties plagued the Riders throughout the game. A number of false starts continued to hurt them during important fourth down attempts, and several unsportsmanlike conduct calls hurt each team.
Jim Mason was the main playmaker for the Eagles and allowed them to move the ball up and down the field at will.
The loss puts the Riders 3-6 overall on the season, but only 1-4 in the district, officially eliminating them from playoff contention.
Hulbert hosts Savanna in its last game of the season on Friday, Nov. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.