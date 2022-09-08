The Hulbert Riders didn't exactly accomplish all they set out to accomplish during their first Friday night under the lights. In fact, the 64th ranked Class A Riders lost big to the 40th ranked Class 2A Kansas Comets, 52-0.
This Friday, the Riders hope to cinch up the saddle straps against the 50th ranked Class A Porter Pirates. Porter lost last week to a pretty good Mounds Golden Eagles team, ranked 11th in Class A, 39-27.
In an episode of The Andy Griffin Show, Deputy Barney Fife came running to Sheriff Andy Taylor, excitedly saying over and over, "…Andy, you won't believe what's happening, it's BIG, it's REALLY BIG." When asked what it was, he repeated "Oh, it's BIG, it's REALLY BIG."
That came to mind when Hulbert Head Coach Craig Laird was asked about Porter's football team. "They're BIG," Laird said. "They're REALLY BIG."
"Their interior linemen are huge," he said. "They have a sophomore who is nose guard on defense, he plays left guard for them, and he's like 6-5, 280. Then they have a senior left tackle who's not quite as big. He's 6-0, 260.
"It's not hard to figure out where they like to run," he continued. "They like to follow those guys.
"Then, on the right side, one of them is listed at 5-8, 245, and the other one's height isn't listed, but he's also 245," Laird said. "So, they're thick. And their quarterback is good sized too. He's 6-4, 225, and he can run.
"He can break out and take it downfield," he said. "He busted out a long run against Mounds. He can throw the ball, he's accurate, and he's just a sophomore.
"I guess I'd have to say Porter's a balanced team," he added. "They run and pass equally well."
"They're probably what would be considered a spread team, because they seldom have more than one back in the backfield," he continued. "But, on the other hand, even with the spread, they have two tight ends a lot of the time."
Laird was asked what the Hulbert coaching staff came away with from the game against Kansas. "Really, what I learned, watching the film, on a lot of plays, we were just one missed assignment away from big plays," he said, "and by missed assignment, I mean, going the wrong direction.
"We showed the kids that on film," he added.
"This week, we've been working on timing, and working on tackling, and on blocking," he said. "That's what it's all about, timing, blocking, and tackling. So we've been working on getting better at what we do."
The Hulbert coaches got a good look at their JV players during the second half of the Kansas game, and one impressed them so much, he's being penciled in as a starter against Porter. "Kellan Smith is a sophomore, and he's one of our strongest underclassmen," Laird said. "He's fast, and he did some good things for us.
"We had been considering him for a defensive back," he said, "but I think we found where he belongs, and that's at defensive end.
"Both of our quarterbacks are JV kids," he continued. "Ethan Ellis has shown a lot of promise, and he's going to start Friday night. Ethan Reese has been having to work at two positions in practice, and it's been harder that way.
"But, he's getting it done, and he's going to be starting at tailback instead of quarterback, which was our plan all along," Laird said.
He said rankings don't really mean a lot, but added that when you're playing a team that has about the same number of players as you have, you just naturally have a little more confidence. "Numbers-wise, when you have more players, it helps you later in the game," he said. "Kansas had more players than we did, and when fatigue was hitting us hard, Kansas was able to just keep running players in and out.
"We weren't in the condition we should have been," he said, "but this week we're going to be better conditioned."
So, the stage has been set, and now comes the waiting for the opening kickoff. Both teams enter the game at 0-1. When the final horn has sounded, one will be 1-1, and the other will be 0-2. Regardless of which way your team goes, remember, the football players are just kids, some as young as 13-14. Do not expect them to be Deacon Jones, Joe Namath, or Lance Alworth. Just show up at the game, make a lot of noise for your team, and support them all the way.
