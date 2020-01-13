Hulbert suffered its third loss of the season Saturday in the championship game of the Regent Prep Tournament in Tulsa with a 36-26 setback to Regent Prep.
The Riders, who fall to 7-3 under head coach Jordan Hill, entered Saturday’s game after consecutive wins over Summit Christian and Sperry to reach the title game.
Nolan Edmundson led the Riders with nine points, while David Jacobs added seven and Ethan Chuculate finished with six.
Hulbert outscored Sperry, 15-8, in the fourth quarter and came from behind to pick up a 48-42 win in Friday’s semifinal.
Gabe Lewis led the Riders with 20 points, eight of those in the fourth quarter, and Edmundson also finished in double figures with 11 points. Edmundson scored eight of his points in the opening eight minutes.
The Riders started the tournament with a 59-48 victory over Summit Christian on Thursday behind Chuculate’s 20 points. Chuculate had 12 points in the third quarter. Jacobs and Lewis followed with 13 points apiece, and Edmundson closed with eight, all coming in the first quarter.
Hulbert will remain on the road on Tuesday when it visits Central Sallisaw in a 7:30 p.m. start.
Lady Riders finish with a win: Hulbert routed Dove Science Academy to pick up its lone win on the final day of the Regent Prep Tournament in Tulsa on Saturday.
The Lady Riders defeated Dove Science, 52-13, behind Kaylei Cannon’s 10 points. The win is the second of the season for Hulbert and first-year head coach Allonte Hall. The Lady Riders defeated Cave Springs, 39-28, on Dec. 6 at the Porum Tournament.
Cannon also led Hulbert with 13 points in Friday’s 49-36 loss to Barnsdall.
“Tonight’s game was a tough loss,” Hall said. “We started off aggressive and then fell behind. We were hustling and diving for loose balls, but we also didn’t capitalize off turnovers we forced and we did not rebound well either. Once we can put it all together we will be a very tough team.”
In Thursday’s opener, the Lady Riders suffered a 33-17 loss to Regent Prep.
“Our biggest struggle this season has been our offense,” said Hall. “We forced some turnovers but weren’t able to turn them into points. We have to get to where we understand the game in its totality. The intensity in practice has picked up since the start of the season, but we become great when we continue putting in the extra time outside of practice.”
Hulbert will resume play on Tuesday when it travels to Central Sallisaw.
