HULBERT — The Afton Eagles (1-2) defeated the Hulbert Riders (0-3) by the score of 28-6 on Friday Night in Hulbert.
After Afton’s first possession ended in a punt to Hulbert’s 12 yard line, Hulbert looked to be on a nice drive with a Walker Eaton pass to receiver, Ethan Reese, at the Rider’s 47 yard line, but a few plays later on a quarterback keeper disaster struck. Eaton had gone down with a knee injury and wouldn’t be able to return for the rest of the game. With 5:51 left in the first period, Hulbert would be without an experienced quarterback.
The Rider’s back-up quarterback, Ethan Thompson, hadn’t had a snap or practice since returning to the team after being sick.
“We lost the quarterback. The problem is we didn’t have a back-up quarterback. The kid just came back from sickness yesterday so he didn’t have a single day of practice. Everything we did was drawn up in the dirt.” Explained Hulbert Coach Ty Pilgrim.
Hulbert punted and the Afton punt returner called for a fair catch but was hit. A flag was thrown and Afton was set at the 35 yard line. The next play the Afton quarterback, Tatum Ford, threw a touchdown pass to J J Miller and the two-point conversion was good for an 8-0 Afton lead.
Hulbert couldn’t sustain a drive and had to punt. The punt was partially blocked and the Eagles set up at the 46 yard line. The second quarter ends with Afton having an 8-0 lead.
The second quarter was marred by several injuries, penalties, and fumbles for both sides. Strong defensive hits by Hulbert defenders also kept Afton from getting anything going on offense. Ithyan Johnson, Max Yang, and Dusty Tedder were making key defensive stops.
The third quarter saw both teams exchange punts then the Riders’ Trenton Hess received a punt and returned it to the 39 yard line. The running game by Gabriel Armstrong and Max Yang opened up the passing game as the Riders reached the 10 yard line but came away empty handed. Then Afton’s drive bogsged down and Hulbert gets the ball back only to have Afton’s Landon Ford return an interception for a pick six. Afton increases the lead to 14-0.
Another interception by Ford gets another drive going for the Eagles. The start of the fourth quarter has Afton inside the five yard line. Quarterback J J Miller scores on a keeper. The kick is good and the lead increases to 21-0. They add another touchdown on another run by Miller.
A series of onside kicks by Afton keeps the ball away from Hulbert. When the Riders do get the ball back they have a promising drive that stalls at the 25 yard line. Afton gets the ball back and on 4th and long punts the ball only to be blocked and returned for a touchdown by Daniel Hair to end the scoring at 28-6.
“We had some good plays then and certainly the kids have shown some toughness and grit. We have several guys who are injured. Honestly, I have to see who comes back and who has to wait a little longer. I have to make up my mind about what to do offensively. Defensively, we looked good. It was a helluva game defensively.” Coach Pilgrim said after the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.