HULBERT — The homestanding Hulbert Riders couldn’t keep up with Gore’s steady driving offense and the Pirates notched their second District A-8 win in as many outings, 28-18, going to 5-1 overall.
Despite two holding flags on Gore’s first drive, James Dover started the scoring for the Pirates with a 40-yard touchdown scamper with 4:33 remaining in the opening quarter. A successful Christian O’Connor kick gave Gore a 7-0 advantage.
Weston Shanks and Dover were the only ball carriers for the entire contest for the Pirates. The one-two punch of Shanks and Dover accounted for half of the Pirates scoring each with one touchdown. Dover with his 40-yard scamper in the first and Shanks with a 12-yard score in the third quarter, which increased Gore’s lead from a 14-12 halftime edge to 21-12.
“Coming out with that touchdown in the second half was huge,” Gore coach Brandon Tyler said. “They are a good football team. They are very slippery, and we didn’t tackle very well.”
Shanks had 164 yards rushing for the contest. He gave the credit to his offensive line.
“My guys were blocking real well and we ran the ball right up the middle,” he said.
Shanks contributed through the air twice in the contest as well with a 48-yard TD strike to Gunner Dozier in the second quarter and a 25-yarder to Jason Hubler in the final period.
Each time the Hulbert would show a flash of offense, it ended with penalties or turnovers.
The high point for the Riders came in the third quarter when James Bruce hauled in a 75-yard touchdown pass for a late Riders score.
“Mistakes definitely hurt us tonight,” he said. “Turnovers and penalties in the first half just killed us.”
Gore returns home next Friday night to challenge Porter in a battle of district unbeatens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.