Hulbert was blanked for the third time this season and stayed winless with a 33-0 setback Friday at Warner.
The Riders fall to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in District A-8 under head coach Scott Sapulpa.
Hulbert was held to just 74 total yards of offense. The Riders had only three first downs, were 1 of 10 on third down, and held to five yards rushing.
Warner (5-4, 3-2) finished with 378 total yards, 323 of that coming on the ground. The Eagles were led by running back Mason Jim's 98 yards rushing. Quarterback Adam Thompson added 86 yards on the ground.
The Eagles scored all 33 of their points in the first half. Hulbert quarterback Eli Ballard threw an interception that Warners' Trevor Capps returned for a touchdown for the game's first points, and the Eagles had touchdown runs by Jace Jackson and Julian Hensley, and a TD pass from Jackson to Jeremiah Pearson in the first quarter.
Ballard completed 8 of 18 passes for 69 yards with two interceptions. The Riders received two receptions for 33 yards from Aiden Sanchez.
Hulbert will wrap up regular season play Friday, Nov. 6 when it hosts Central Sallisaw.
