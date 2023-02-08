The Hulbert Riders fell behind early, took the lead in the second, built on it in the third, then fought off a furious charge by Commerce in the fourth to claim a 55-52 victory.
The game was not the only excitement on campus at the time. It was basketball Senior Night, a time to pay tribute to the seniors on what is usually their final home game. That was to be the case Feb. 7, as well, but snow and ice forced the cancellation of most games from Jan. 30-Feb. 3. Hulbert’s home game against Warner was one of those games, and will be made up Feb. 10. Senior Night festivities took place as scheduled, and the two Hulbert Rider seniors, Kris Glenn and Lucas Blackman, were honored, and as often the case, the seniors were starters on Senior Night.
Blackman didn’t have any recordable stats, but played well during his time in the game. Glenn finished with six points.
Hulbert fell behind the visiting Tigers, 13-12 in the first quarter, but came back with a 19-12 second period to take a 31-25 lead by halftime.
“We were able to knock down some shots and take the lead, and we were able to keep it the rest of the game,” said Hulbert Riders’ Head Coach Jordan Hill.
For whatever reason, both teams came out of halftime sluggish, and combined for 15 total points, nine by Hulbert, and six by Commerce, leaving the Riders with a 40-31 advantage going into the final eight exciting minutes.
During the first three quarters, the Riders had only gone to the free throw line four times, making three. In the last period, Commerce was forced to foul the Riders in an attempt to get the ball back while conserving time. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t.
This time it didn’t. Four different Riders went to the charity stripe in the period, and all four cashed in. Tyler Simpson made three of five freebies, Tanner Vaughn was 2-for-2, Cody Botts made one of two, and Adam Hinkle was 3-for-3, including an old-fashioned three-point play, a basket-and-one. By virtue of the emotionally-charged 9-of-12 fourth quarter free throw shooting by the Riders, they were able to hold off Commerce’s comeback bid and claim the victory.
Hinkle finished with a game-high 19 points, while Botts added 10. Aiden Longan stepped up with seven, Vaught and Glenn each scored six, Simpson checked in with five, and Jake Irazarry rounded out the scoring with two.
“We played a tough game,” said Hill. “Commerce is very athletic, and they ran the court well.”
He said free throws were a big part of the game.
“We knocked down the ones we needed most,” he said.
The Riders improved to 6-13 as they prepare for their final two regular season games, both against Warner. On Feb. 10, Warner will come to Hulbert, and Feb. 14, the Riders will travel to Warner. District play will be Feb. 17. Hulbert will host Haskell in Districts.
