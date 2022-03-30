The last article about the Hulbert Riders' baseball team mentioned they were trying to find their niche. Tuesday evening, Rider Aiden Longan had the quote of the week. "I was sitting in class today, reading the story, trying to figure out what niche meant, and how to pronounce it," Longan said. Later, he quipped, "I think we found our, how do you pronounce it again?"
All this came on the tail of the Riders' back-to-back wins over Foyil, 6-0, on Monday, and over Cave Springs, 14-3, on Tuesday.
Against Cave Springs, the Riders jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Wyatt Tedder walked, stole second and third, and scored on a wild pitch. Ethan Reese homered over the center field fence for a 2-0 lead.
Ethan Thompson doubled, and Hank Jackson doubled him home for a 3-0 lead.
In the bottom of the second, Gabby Cook started the inning with a walk. She stole second and third, and scored on a wild pitch. Five runs later, she ended the scoring in the inning with an RBI-single, plating Dusty Tedder. In between, Wyatt Tedder, Reese, Thompson, Jackson, and Landon Chester had all scored on a series of hits, walks, stolen bases, and wild pitches. Hulbert now led, 10-0.
Cave Springs picked up three runs in the top of the third, but the Riders responded with four of their own in the bottom of the frame.
Wyatt Tedder singled and later scored on a wild pitch. Thompson singled and later scored on a wild pitch. Jackson and Chester both walk. Jackson scored on a single by Dusty Tedder, and Chester ended the scoring on a wild pitch.
Thompson finished with three hits, including a double. Jackson had one hit, a double. Reese had one hit, a four-bagger. Cook, and both Tedder boys, Wyatt and Dusty, each had one single, rounding out the eight Rider hits.
Reese started the game on the mound for Hulbert, going two innings, allowing three runs, no hits, walking five, and striking out five. Wyatt Tedder made a brief appearance in the top of the third, facing two batters and walking both, prompting Coach Cody Hubbard to bring on Cook in relief. Cook struck out three straight to end the Cave Springs inning. Cook faced just four batters in the fourth, walking one, and getting the other three to ground out to end the game.
Reese threw 59 pitches in his two innings of work, finding the strike zone 27 times. Tedder was 4-of-12, and Cook zeroed in 17 times on 24 pitches.
Monday, the Riders picked up their first victory: of the season by defeating Foyil, 6-0. The Riders rapped out eight hits, including a triple by Longan, doubles by Thompson and Reese, and singles by Trenton Hess, Reese, Jackson (2), and Chester.
They also swiped eight bases, led by Jackson with three, Wyatt Tedder two, and Simpson, Thompson and Reese each with one.
Thompson pitched the first four innings for Hulbert, allowing no runs, no hits, no walks, and striking out nine. Simpson took the hill in the fifth, allowing one hit, and striking out two.
