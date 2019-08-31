HOMINY — Hulbert couldn’t do much right in a 42-6 season-opening loss at Hominy Friday night.
The Riders had trouble on both sides of the ball against the Bucks.
"We made a lot of mental mistakes but I'm proud of all of them,” said Scott Sapulpa after his coaching debut for the Riders. “At least they hooked for four quarters and didn't lay down".
The mental mistakes he references did lead to penalties ranging from multiple delay of game calls as well as off-sides penalties, and there was even an unsportsmanlike penalty in the third quarter.
Sapulpa was pleased with Hulbert’s lone returning starter, James Bruce.
"I'm proud of Bruce, he made some good plays," he said. "It's a building and learning experience for everybody, even the coaching staff. We did some things that we could've done better, but we hooked up so that’s fine."
Hulbert was stymied on offense, finishing with just 15 total yards. Quarterback Johnathan Jones completed four of his 16 pass attempts for 42 yards. The Riders had minus-27 yards on the ground on 20 carries. They also turned the ball over twice on fumbles.
Hominy, who held a 42-0 halftime lead after a 28-point second quarter, closed with 345 total yards of offense, 299 of those on the ground.
Hulbert’s defensive standouts were Bruce with 10 total tackles, and Jacob Beall and Hunter Thomas followed with six solo tackles and five assists.
Jones was responsible for the Riders’ only score when he returned a punt 92 yards for a touchdown with 2:32 remaining in the game. The two point conversion attempt was no good.
“We are are only going to get better and get ready for Drumright next week,” Sapulpa said.
The Riders will host Drumright in a 7 p.m. start next Friday.
