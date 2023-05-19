While most teams have wrapped up their season, Hulbert baseball is still looking for improvements over the summer in the Three Rivers League.
The Riders opened the season on Thursday, May 18 with an 11-4 loss to the 3A Kansas Comets. HHS Head Coach John Rozell says the summer league is primarily to continue to develop players for the 2024 roster.
While this is Rozell’s first year in Hulbert and the TRL, Hulbert routinely plays in the summer league.
“The thought process and intention is getting more experience,” said Rozell. “You get to play some different guys we wouldn’t normally play. We have a young team and we need reps. We have three really good pitchers. We need to work on some younger guys and develop them.”
One big thing the Riders are looking to add via this league is more starting pitching depth.
The Riders were led by Ethan Ellis, Ethan Thompson, and Ethan Reese as starting pitchers. Rozell is looking to develop a couple of pitchers for next year to take the burden off of that trio’s shoulders.
“Our main Achilles heel in spring was a lack of pitching depth,” said Rozell. “We have three that can match up with anybody but we need some other guys to step up. Our team goal is to have everyone on our roster that we can get up there and throw strikes.”
The TRL allows Rozell to get an early look at the incoming eighth graders several months in advance. Out of that group, Rozell is eyeing a handful of players to contribute next season.
Shane Hubbard is gearing up to help out the pitching staff as well as playing a utility role that includes catching.
“We have some guys coming from eighth grade,” said Rozell. “Shane Hubbard is one. He is a good pitcher, he will be a utility player. He is a real solid kid really down to earth.”
Along with Hubbard Rozell noted that Jake Potts, Chris Willis, and Ty Wynn as other young players that could make an impact next season.
Originally the Riders’ first showdown was scheduled to be two five-inning games, but that morphed into one nine-inning affair. The other teams have the same goal in mind as Rozell; developing players.
“Summer is way more laid back,” said Rozell. “Everyone is in the same boat developing players. You honestly just throw until you don’t have any more pitchers.”
Going into the sixth inning the Riders and the Comets were knotted at 3-3.
Reese drove in a pair of runs in the top of the fourth inning with a two-run home run to tie the game 2-2. After the Comets took the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Riders responded with a run of their own to tie it up. Caleb Clinton doubled to tie it 3-3.
Kansas would respond in the next inning and start to pull away. Six runs over the last two innings would ultimately secure the 11-4 loss.
“I thought we did really well,” said Rozell. “Kansas is a good 3A school, I thought we competed really well. One of our biggest problems all year long was walks. We walk too many and strike out too much on the offensive side. Again I am trying to win but it is mostly about reps and experience.”
The Riders will be back in action at 7:30, Thursday, May 25 against the Okay Mustangs.
