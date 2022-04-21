The Hulbert Riders entertained the Liberty Tigers on the baseball diamond, Thursday, with the Riders outlasting their guests, 18-15.
Suffice it to say there were numerous hits, 11 for Hulbert and 14 for Liberty, numerous walks, 11 for Hulbert and nine for Liberty, numerous stolen bases, 16 for Hulbert and 15 for Liberty, and numerous strikeouts, nine by Hulbert pitchers and 10 by Liberty pitchers.
Liberty got on the board first, scoring four in the top of the first inning. The Riders fired back with six in their half of the inning to take a 6-4 lead. Liberty took it back in the second with five runs, including a two-run home run. The Tigers' lead was short lived, however, as the Hulbert bunch exploded for nine in the bottom of the second, highlighted by a grand slam home run by Ethan Thompson. Earlier in the inning, Thompson singled, then came in to score when Ethan Reese homered over the left field fence. When the inning ended, the Riders were sitting on a 15-9 lead.
Liberty added three in fourth, and the Riders answered with two for a 17-12 lead. Liberty added one in the fifth and two in the sixth to pull to within 17-15, but the Riders tacked on one more in the bottom of the sixth for insurance and the final score of 18-15.
Thompson and Reese each homered for the Riders, and Reese also had a triple. Both Riders drove in four runs. Landon Chester had a double in the game. Trenton Hess had five stolen bases to go with three singles.
Thompson, Reese, and Tyler Simpson combined on the mound for nine strikeouts, while allowing 15 runs on 14 hits, and giving up nine walks.
The Riders will host Warner on Saturday at 3:00 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.