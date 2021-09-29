The Hulbert Riders are still looking for their first win of the season after their heartbreaking 8-6 loss to Canadian last Friday night. Hulbert has been hit with the injury bug this season, and it has gotten progressively worse. Hulbert will be starting their fourth different quarterback on Friday, in game number five (0-4). Hulbert led in every statistical category in their game against Canadian, but ultimately fell short in the fourth quarter.
Head Coach Ty Pilgrim had this to say about Hulbert's lack of depth in the upcoming weeks.
"I feel like we would have had a great opportunity to win that game had It not been for our injuries," said Pilgrim. "We have just been unlucky with our injuries this year. This puts us in a tough position to win at the moment. Especially with the majority our players being underclassmen."
Talihina (0-1) is coming off their first game and loss of the season to Porter, 44-30. Both Talihina and Hulbert will be looking to get their first win on the year when they square off on Friday. Pilgrim had this to say when talking about the upcoming matchup with Talihina.
"I feel like Talihina is in our wheelhouse of being a competitive game, but after the injuries we've suffered, we are just trying to get the young guys meaningful reps and trying to keep it competitive." Said Pilgrim. "The goal is for them to keep it competitive and build some confidence for the future. These guys playing now are gonna be playing in two years when we plan to be competing."
Hulbert travels to play Talihina on Friday Oct. 1 at 7:00 p.m.
